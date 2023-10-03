Singapore Toto top prize of $13 million won by 1 winning ticket at 2 Oct draw

$13 million Singapore Toto top prize won by 1 winning ticket on 2 October 2023 (Photos: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The snowballed Group 1 top prize of $13,077,918 for the Toto draw on Monday (2 October) was finally won by a single ticket.

Singapore Pools notified on its website that the winning ticket was a QuickPick System 8 Entry bought at a betting outlet in Rangoon Provision Shop at 681 Race Course Road.

The winning numbers for the Monday draw are: 2, 10, 12, 13, 45, 48, with the additional number 11.

The top prize money had been snowballing for the last three draws since four tickets won $3,244,955 each at the 18 September draw.

There were also 25 winning tickets for the $62,991 share of the Group 2 prize, and 690 winning tickets for the $1,570 share of the Group 3 prize.

The next Toto draw will be held on Thursday (5 October), with the jackpot at an estimated $1,000,000.

The winning numbers for 2 October 2023's TOTO Cascade Draw (Screenshot: Singapore Pools)

