Singapore urges citizens to defer travel to Lebanon amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war

Hezbollah supporters chant slogans as they wave the group's flag during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, 17 Oct, 2023. (PHOTO: AP)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has issued a travel advisory on Wednesday (18 October) urging Singaporeans to defer all travel to Lebanon due to the current "volatile situation in the region".

Singaporeans already present in Lebanon are strongly advised to depart the country as soon as possible using "available commercial options".

A similar advisory for US citizens was issued by the US State Department a few hours earlier.

The advisory follows reports of hundreds of protesters gathering at the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday night, as the effects of the Israel-Hamas war extend beyond the Israeli-Palestinian borders.

According to CNN reporters on the ground, some protesters had tried to break through security barriers at the US Embassy.

The Beirut protest was in response to a rocket striking a hospital in the Gaza Strip, leading to hundreds of deaths.

Singaporeans choosing to remain in Lebanon should register with MFA

In an official statement, the Ministry said that "Singaporeans who choose to remain in Lebanon should remain vigilant, monitor local developments closely, and heed the advice of the Lebanese government."

"They should also avoid travel to the Lebanon-Israel border areas, as well as avoid protests and large gatherings." it added. Furthermore, the MFA strongly encourages Singaporeans currently in Lebanon to electronically register with MFA to facilitate contact in case of a need.

Those requiring consular assistance while in Lebanon can contact either the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office, which operates 24 hours a day:

Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Beirut

Address: Center Sofil, Charles Malek Avenue, Achrafieh, Beirut, Lebanon, P.O. Box 166730

Telephone: +961-1-334-335, 200-786, 200-787

Email: singaporeconsulate@cyberia.net.lb

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800/8855

Fax: +65 6476 7302

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

The MFA's advisory comes on the same day that the Singapore Police Force and the National Parks Board issued a statement saying the police would reject applications for public events related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The joint statement from the police and Nparks cited the sensitivity and volatility of the situation overseas, and the risk of such events leading to public disorder.

The most recent conflict started when the militant group Hamas launched an attack from the Gaza Strip, firing rockets into Israel as militants breached the fortified border and took hostages. Israel has responded with airstrikes against the Palestinian enclave.

More than 4,000 people have been killed on both sides since the war began, with tens of thousands more injured.

