SINGAPORE — The National Environment Agency (NEA) has advised the public to put on more sunscreen and keep umbrellas and hats handy after the ultraviolet (UV) index hit 'extreme' levels on Wednesday afternoon (27 March).

According to multiple news reports, the UV index in Singapore first entered the 'extreme' band at about 12.15pm on Wednesday, with a reading of 11. It climbed to a high of 12 at about 12.45pm.

By 2.15pm, the UV index reading dropped to 10, which is still considered 'very high'. The UV index slid to the 'moderate' and 'low' levels only after 4pm, reported The Straits Times.

According to The Straits Times, temperatures were between 31.1 and 35.7 degree Celsius at around 2pm, with the highest recorded in Paya Lebar.

Even as UV radiation hit 'extreme' levels on 27 March, heat stress levels were between 'low' and 'medium'. Heat stress takes factors in the effects of humidity, air temperature, wind speed and solar radiation.

As of reporting time, Thursday's (28 March) UV index hit a high of 10, within the 'very high' range at 1.15pm. It has since dropped down to 6 at 2pm.

Protective measures you can take

While some UV exposure is important for health functions like Vitamin D production, and treating diseases like jaundice in babies or psoriasis and rickets in adults, excessive exposure to solar UV radiation can result in harmful effects to the skin and eyes, the NEA said.

"Those who are out in the sun should take protective measures to guard against UV exposure by using umbrellas and wearing broad-brimmed hats and sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays. Those venturing outdoors should also slather on sunscreen of at least SPF 30 every two hours," said NEA in an advisory on its website.

According to the agency, it is common for the UV index to reach 'very high' and 'extreme' levels between 11am and 3pm on a day with little cloud cover.

The months of February, March, April and September typically experience the highest levels of UV radiation.

In its annual climate assessment report released on 23 March, Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said 2024 could be even hotter than 2023, which was the fourth-warmest year for the country.

This year is predicted to be even hotter due to lingering effects of El Nino, a climate phenomenon which reached Singapore in the second half of last year, and causes hotter and drier weather across South-east Asia.

How the UV index works

According to NEA's website, the UV index is an international standard index that describes the level of solar UV radiation on the earth’s surface.

The index ranges from 0 to 11+, and the values are grouped into various exposure categories from 'low' to 'extreme'.

"A higher index value indicates a greater potential for harmful effects to the skin and eyes," said the NEA.

UV index readings of 11 and above are considered 'extreme', while those between eight and 10 are considered 'very high'. The NEA advises extra protection against sunburn when UV index readings are in either band.

In Singapore, the UV index is measured at Changi Meteorological Station. It is reported hourly between 7am and 7pm. The reported UV index represents its average value for the past 15 minutes.

UV radiation levels depend on the time of the day, season, latitude, cloud cover and ozone levels.

In the presence of rain and under cloudy conditions, the UV index value is reduced and may vary in other parts of the country.

