Singapore will not be making a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after studying its feasibility

SINGAPORE — Singapore has decided not to make a bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, dealing a blow to the quadrennial multi-sport event as it struggles to find a new host after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to escalating costs.

A joint statement on Wednesday (3 April) by Sport Singapore and the Commonwealth Games Singapore said that the two sports bodies "have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games".

The statement came after Singapore was invited along with all the associations in the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to express interest in taking over the 2026 Games, during the CGF general assembly which was held in Singapore in November 2023.

CGF had said that it will provide £100 million (S$170 million) in “financial and strategic support” for the next host.

No bids from Gold Coast/Perth, Malaysia

The invite came four months after original host Victoria pulled out, with its then-state premier Daniel Andrews stating that the cost of the Games could spiral to A$7 billion (S$6.15 billion) from the original estimate of A$2.6 billion.

Australian cities Gold Coast and Perth also subsequently dropped their joint bid, citing a lack of support from the state or federal governments.

Malaysia last month also declined to host the 2026 Games, citing cost concerns. Malaysia Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh had said that the government "wants to focus on the development of sports as well as the welfare and well-being of the people".

Victoria's withdrawal has raised concerns about the future of the Commonwealth Games, with analysts saying that any future editions will surely have to be smaller and cheaper to survive.

The last Games, held in Birmingham in 2022, cost an estimated £778 million, with over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations and territories competing across 20 sports. Singapore athletes won four golds, four silvers and four bronzes in that edition.

