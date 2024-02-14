Singaporean man in viral road rage video fined for damaging a car on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway

Soh Kian Hui, a Singaporean man, fined RM5,500 (S$1,545) for causing over RM2,500 worth of damage during a road rage incident on Malaysia's North-South Expressway. (PHOTO: Facebook/AppleKenzo)

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean man has paid the price for acting out in anger on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway (NSE). The Star reported that Soh Kian Hui, 45, was fined RM5,500 (S$1,545) on Wednesday (14 February) after pleading guilty to causing over RM2,500 worth of damage in an altercation with another road user.

According to the charge sheet, Soh - who is a taxi driver - had damaged the rear windscreen of a Toyota Fortuner car with a cane, after a heated argument with the vehicle owner.

The incident took place at 1.58pm on Saturday at a stretch of the NSE near Pagoh, Muar, and was recorded on video. The 54-second video, which was uploaded onto Facebook and went viral with 51,000 views, showed Soh leaving his vehicle with a golf club and swinging it at the back window of the Toyota that was parked in front of him.

The video later zoomed in on the gaping hole left on the Toyota’s window. The damage caused amounted to RM2,502.35.

Prosecutor sought for heavier fine due to dangerous location

According to The Star, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Ariff Marzuki sought a heavier fine during the court proceedings to serve as a deterrent not only for Soh, but also other road users, as the location where Soh had stopped his vehicle was dangerous.

Soh’s lawyer, Norain Sakina Zikri, said her client is currently caring for his 71-year-old mother, who is recovering from cancer and has Systemic Lupus Erythematosus disease. She added that her client does not have a prior criminal record in Malaysia, and has cooperated fully with the police.

Johor police chief commissioner M. Kumar had said on Monday that early investigations found that the incident was caused by the victim blocking Soh's vehicle on the emergency lane along the highway.

“This caused the suspect, who we believe to be a foreigner, to be dissatisfied, so he got out and broke the rear window of the victim’s car,” he said.

A woman and a man were previously arrested in July 2022 after a video of them acting aggressively toward the owner of another vehicle at Tuas Second Link went viral. They were later released by the Malaysian police and not charged.

