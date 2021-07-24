Singaporean woman, 83, dies of COVID-19; 37th fatality from infection

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
National University Hospital at Lower Kent Ridge Road. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)
National University Hospital at Lower Kent Ridge Road. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — An 83-year-old Singaporean woman died of COVID-19 infection on Saturday (24 July), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily COVID-19 report.

The woman, who had a history of hypertension and high cholesterol, was linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster, which has 94 cases to date.

The resident of Bukit Merah View developed symptoms on 16 June but did not seek medical attention until she was conveyed to National University Hospital on 18 June. She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In total, 37 individuals have died of COVID-19 infection in Singapore.

On the same day, MOH reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,054.

There are 127 new locally transmitted infections within the community, of which 75 are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port Cluster while five are linked to the KTV cluster.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other stories:

Tokyo Olympics: Debutant jitters? Not these unflappable Singaporean upstarts

Tokyo Olympics: Skip the pageantry, it's the athletes who deserve support

Singapore NDP postponed to 21 August in tandem with lifting of COVID curbs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • AstraZeneca searching for vaccines for virus-hit Southeast Asia

    Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Saturday it was scouring its supply chain to find more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine for Southeast Asia, which is facing its most serious outbreak yet of the virus.

  • Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener

    Tonga's Pita Taufatofua was feeling the love on Saturday after oiling up to cause an online sensation at a third straight Olympic opening ceremony, but this time he was challenged by an equally ripped rower from Vanuatu.

  • Electric vehicles double market share in Europe: manufacturers

    Electric vehicles more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter, with hybrids also making gains, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said Friday.

  • Myanmar rebel group says received Covid jabs from China

    China has supplied over 10,000 Covid vaccines to a Myanmar rebel group operating near its southern border, its spokesman said Saturday, as Beijing seeks to halt the influx of cases from the coup-wracked country.

  • Philippines orders children back indoors amid fears of virus surge

    The Philippines sent millions of children back into lockdown Friday as hospitals prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging neighbouring countries.

  • Badminton's comeback king Momota ready for Olympic debut

    Banned from the Rio Games for gambling and almost forced to retire last year after a car crash -- Japanese badminton star Kento Momota is finally ready for his Olympic debut.

  • India rescuers hunt for survivors as monsoon toll hits 115

    Rescuers in India waded through knee-deep mud and debris Saturday in a grim search for survivors as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 115, with nearly 150,000 others evacuated.

  • Manchester United sign Sancho on five-year deal from Dortmund

    Manchester United have signed England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club announced Friday.No fee for the five-year contract was disclosed but British media reports said Sancho had moved from Germany in a deal worth 73 million ($100 million) -- which would make him the second-most expensive English player of all time behind new United team-mate Harry Maguire.

  • China's Xi makes rare trip to Tibet: state media

    President Xi Jinping is on a rare trip to China's politically sensitive region of Tibet, state media reported Friday, the first such visit by the country's top leader in more than three decades.

  • One of the world’s biggest investors is reducing bond holdings

    Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is planning to cut its holdings of bonds as it prepares for a long-term future with “significantly” lower returns amid geopolitical uncertainty and rising yields.

  • Modi rival demands India inquiry into Pegasus claims

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political rival Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded an inquiry into the Pegasus spyware scandal, accusing the government of "treason".

  • Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches

    Villagers were evacuated over makeshift bridges Friday as floods submerged swathes of central China following a historic deluge that claimed at least 56 lives -- while an approaching typhoon threatened to dump more rain on the stricken area.

  • Singapore restaurant owners vent frustration as dine-in shutters

    Some of Singapore’s top chefs are fed up with the government’s on-again, off-again measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which include a temporary shutdown of in-person dining.

  • China's Didi facing record fine, weeks after US listing: report

    Chinese regulators could hit ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing with a more severe punishment than Alibaba's record fine, just weeks after its contentious New York initial public offering, a report said.

  • Sydney outbreak a 'national emergency' as cases spike

    Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.

  • US, Russia to hold new talks to encourage stability

    The United States and Russia will hold high-level talks next week in the second bid in as many months to encourage stability in the tense relationship, officials said Friday.

  • Travel Insurance Promotions and Discounts (July 2021)

    Looking for travel insurance? Save more with these promo codes and discounts from insurers such as FWD, MSIG, AXA, and more! To find out if your travel insurance covers COVID-19, read this article for the latest updates. No matter your travel itinerary, travel insurance is […] The post Travel Insurance Promotions and Discounts (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021)

    Owner-occupiers, landlords and tenants, a heads up: These are some of the hottest home insurance promotions in the house right now. Are you an owner-occupier, landlord, or tenant? Regardless which one you are, you will benefit from home insurance. As we’ve discussed in our comprehensive […] The post Home Insurance Promotions And Discounts To Protect Your Home (July 2021) appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Is It Too Late to Invest in Singapore Dividend Stocks?

    Investors have witnessed a swift rebound in the market since March last year. Is it too late to grab some solid dividend-paying stocks? The post Is It Too Late to Invest in Singapore Dividend Stocks? appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • China's Tencent ordered to give up exclusive music rights in antitrust crackdown

    Chinese tech giant Tencent must relinquish its exclusive music label rights, the market regulator said Saturday, after finding that the firm had violated antitrust laws.