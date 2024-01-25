Supervisor of moving company fined $8,000 for illegally dumping office furniture along Kheam Hock Road

Office furniture illegally disposed of at a secluded spot along Kheam Hock Rd. (PHOTO: The National Environment Agency)

SINGAPORE — A supervisor at a moving company was fined $8,000 after he pleaded guilty to illegally disposing office furniture from a lorry along Kheam Hock Road.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media release on Thursday (25 January) that Siow Wei Wen was convicted on Tuesday under section 20(1)(a) of the Environmental Public Health Act.

As of 1 July 2023, causing or permitting the dumping or disposal of waste in a public place is considered an offence. This gives NEA the authority to take enforcement action against supervisors instructing workers to improperly dispose of waste.

Supervisor illegally dumps furniture despite assigned recycling facility

NEA said in its media release that Siow was engaged to transport unwanted furniture from a vacated office at Beach Road to a recycling facility at Sungei Kadut Drive on 30 January 2023. However, for the sake of convenience, he chose to discard the waste at a secluded spot along Kheam Hock Road.

Illegal disposal of waste is considered a serious offence due to its detrimental impact on the environment and potential hazards to public health. The agency emphasised its commitment to taking strict enforcement action against individuals involved in illegal waste disposal.

NEA warns that illegal disposal is a punishable offence, with first-time offenders facing a fine not exceeding $50,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months. Repeat offenders may incur a maximum fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for one to 12 months.

NEA calls for vigilance and reporting in the fight against illegal disposal

Members of the public are encouraged to assist NEA in combating illegal disposal by submitting reports through the online feedback form or the myENV mobile application. Alternatively, they can contact NEA at 6225 5632 if they witness any illegal disposal activity.

When reporting, NEA said that providing details such as the date, time, location of the incident, the registration number of the vehicle used, and supporting photos and video clips would be helpful.

