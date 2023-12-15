Suspensions and fines for Ya Kun, King of Prawn Noodles food outlets at Jurong Point shopping mall

Temporary closure at Jurong Point: Ya Kun Family Cafe and King of Prawn Noodles suspended for two weeks over food hygiene concerns. Singapore Food Agency imposes $800 fines on each eatery. (PHOTO: Jurong Point/Website)

SINGAPORE — Two eateries at the Jurong Point shopping mall have been temporary suspended for two weeks, due to food hygiene concerns.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that the Ya Kun Family Cafe and King of Prawn Noodles outlets in Jurong Point will be closed until 26 December. Each outlet has also been fined $800.

Both establishments had accumulated 12 demerit points within the past 12 months for not maintaining an infestation-free environment on two occasions.

Ya Kun Family Cafe spans three units on the second floor of the shopping mall, while King of Prawn Noodles operates on the third floor, as stated in the 13 December notices.

Strict safety measures mandated for eateries following suspension

As part of the suspension, all food handlers and hygiene officers working in these eateries must undergo and pass a safety course before returning to work.

Moreover, the licensees are required to ensure that any food hygiene officers on their premises also complete the necessary Workforce Skills Qualifications Food Safety Course Level 3.

The SFA emphasised the importance of strict adherence to food and personal hygiene standards, urging food operators to employ registered food handlers.

They warned of stringent action under the Environmental Public Health Act against any violations.

