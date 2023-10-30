Team Spirit sweep Gaimin Gladiators 3-0 to claim second Aegis of Champions at TI 2023

Team Spirit claimed their second Aegis of Champions after they swept Gaimin Gladiators, 3-0, in the Grand Finals of The International 2023, becoming the second team to win Dota 2's world championship tournament twice. (Photo: Valve Software)

We now have our second two-time The International (TI) Dota 2 world champions.

TI 2021 champions Team Spirit soundly swept three-time Major champions Gaimin Gladiators, 3-0, in the best-of-five Grand Finals of TI 2023 on Monday (30 October) to claim their second Aegis of Champions and the grand prize of US$1.4 million.

Team Spirit came out swinging to start the Grand Finals with a 33-minute stomp before taking another one-sided win in a 42-minute game two. In game three, Gaimin Gladiators looked like they could extend the series, but Team Spirit managed to pull off a comeback to secure the sweep after 42 minutes.

With this victory, Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov, Myroslaw "Mira" Kolpalkov, and Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov now make nine two-time TI champions. They join the OG roster that won TI8 and TI9 back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Denis "Larl" Sigitov claims his first Aegis of Champions, having joined Team Spirit last December.

Despite dominating the entire Dota 2 season, Gaimin Gladiators will have to settle for second place at TI 2023 and US$376,700 in consolation. While they had the perfect season with three-straight Major championships and a TI championship within reach, they fall short in the final hurdle.

TI 2023's Finals Weekend was hosted in the Climate Pledge Arena from 27 to 29 October in Seattle. There, the eight remaining teams battled to decide this year's Dota 2 world champions. For everything you need to know about TI 2023, check here.

Team Spirit Dota 2 roster:

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk Denis "Larl" Sigitov Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov Myroslaw "Mira" Kolpalkov Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov Airat "Silent" Gaziev (coach)

Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 roster:

Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov Quinn "Quinn" Callahan Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard Erik "tOfu" Engel Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp Aske "Cy-" Larsen

