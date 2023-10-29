Team Spirit sweep LGD to become the first team in TI 2023's Grand Finals

Team Spirit are the first team in the Grand Finals of The International 2023 after they soundly swept LGD Gaming, 2-0, in the upper bracket finals. (Photo: Valve Software)

The second two-time Dota 2 world champion in the game's history could very well be crowned at The International (TI) 2023.

TI 2021 champions Team Spirit became the first Grand Finalists of TI 2023 after they soundly swept Chinese powerhouse LGD Gaming, 2-0, in the upper bracket finals on Sunday (29 October).

Spirit and LGD have been the two most dominant teams of the tournament heading into their upper bracket final clash.

The TI 2021 champions had a perfect 10-0 romp through the Road to the International Group Stage. They finished as the top seed of Group A with a spotless 8-0 record in phase one then bulldozed through North America's Shopify Rebellion in phase two en route to the Road to the International Playoffs.

In the first two rounds of the upper bracket, Spirit scored two-straight 2-1 victories to advance to the upper bracket finals, first over fellow Eastern European team Virtus.pro then against Western European heavyweights Team Liquid.

Meanwhile, LGD finished the Group Stage as the top seed of Group D with a 7-1 record, which included a surprising 2-0 sweep over three-time Major champions Gaimin Gladiators. The Chinese squad then soundly swept South America's Vivo Keyd Stars to earn an upper bracket berth in the Playoffs.

LGD cruised their way to the upper bracket finals with back-to-back 2-0 sweeps over Eastern Europe's 9Pandas and fellow Chinese powerhouse Azure Ray.

While a spot in the Grand Finals was at stake, this latest clash between Spirit and LGD also had added drama from the history of these two teams.

The current LGD roster may be very different from the one that played in TI 2021, Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang and Zhang "y`" Yiping do still remain from that roster. Meanwhile, Spirit's new midlaner, Denis "Larl" Sigitov, will be looking to win his first Aegis while helping his teammates claim their second.

As is only fitting for any match between Spirit and LGD, game one was arguably the best of the entire tournament so far. The TI 2021 champions outlasted their opponents in a 76-minute thriller behind Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov's signature Magnus pick. In game two, Spirit completed the 2-0 sweep in a 47-minute rout.

With their victory, Team Spirit have guaranteed themselves at least a 4th place finish as well as US$171,962 in winnings. They will await their opponents in the Grand Finals, where the Aegis of Champions the grand prize of US$1.4 million will be up for grabs.

Meanwhile, LGD Gaming will have a chance to force a rematch with Spirit in the lower bracket finals, where they will face the winner of the lower bracket semifinals between Gaimin Gladiators and Azure Ray.

TI 2023's Finals Weekend will be hosted in the Climate Pledge Arena from 27 to 29 October in Seattle. There, the eight remaining teams will be battling to decide who will be crowned as this year's Dota 2 world champions.

