Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean emphasises the importance of courage in civil servants and political leaders during his speech at the annual Administrative Service dinner. (PHOTO: PMO Website)

SINGAPORE — For Singapore's system to continue working, civil servants must have the courage to speak up even when they disagree with ministers, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in a speech to the Administrative Service on Tuesday (26 March).

He also highlighted that political leaders should demonstrate the same courage in making decisions that are in the best interest of Singapore and Singaporeans, particularly when decisions are painful or unpopular.

Teo added during his speech at the annual Administrative Service dinner that the leaders should make the case for themselves and bring the electorate along.

He also referenced a scene from an episode of the British political satire sitcom, Yes, Minister, where a fictional permanent secretary, Humphrey Appleby, explains to a younger colleague that telling a minister that his decision is "controversial" might lose him votes, while calling it "courageous" might lose him the election.

While this bit was "tongue-in-cheek," Teo said it exposes a truth that has come to infect many polities which are increasingly susceptible to "short-term, politically expedient, populist policies to secure votes".

"We are, thankfully, not in an episode of Yes, Minister' In government – in Cabinet and in our ministries – we need to continue to have debate and a diversity of views in a professional manner but without fear or favour," he said.

Teo also reflected on his early days as a political officeholder and how he benefited from the wise counsel of many senior public service leaders, including Ngiam Tong Dow from the Ministry of Finance, Tan Gee Paw from the former Ministry of the Environment, and later Wee Heng Tin from the Education Ministry, as well as Lim Siong Guan during his tenure leading the Civil Service.

"They spoke and acted with integrity and courage, and I have great respect for them," Teo added.

He mentioned that as he was getting older, he reminded himself to keep listening and learning, particularly from younger officers, to foster an environment where they feel encouraged to speak, share their views, and justify them.

The 'five Cs' for Singapore's future

In his address, Teo highlighted four other Cs besides courage that have ensured a fundamental alignment between generations of the Republic's political and public service leaders, even amidst differing views on specific policies or their implementation.

According to Teo, these are working to keep the world connected and open, using creativity to tackle Singapore’s challenges, making unceasing efforts to ensure the country stays cohesive, and creating continuity of leadership in government.

He said that adhering to these principles will build a strong partnership between the new generation of political and public service leaders.

This partnership ensures that Singapore remains united in its mission and can successfully navigate through an operational environment marked by disconnection, disruption, and division, Teo said.

He highlighted Singapore's successful transition of responsibility across three generations of political leadership while maintaining the vision, drive, and integrity that underpin the quality of governance that has helped it to survive and thrive.

Confidence in 4G leadership

Expressing confidence in the forthcoming transition, particularly having worked with the fourth-generation (4G) leaders for many years, Teo acknowledged that others may seek to test the new leadership.

"In the transition, you can be sure that others will test our new leadership – to see if we are united, to see whether we continue to have the strength and mettle to defend and further Singapore’s interests, and whether we will continue to be a steadfast and reliable partner," he explained.

He also called on the public service leadership to continue its partnership with the 4G leadership.

"All of you in this room have a part to play in ensuring that we continue to have a capable, competent, and committed government, so that we can continue to have a strong and united Singapore, for the benefit of Singaporeans," Teo added.

