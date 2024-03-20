Photo of person entering an office by breaking glass panel of door (Photo: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Three men, age 20 to 22, were arrested for breaking into an office along Tanjong Pagar Road, the Singapore Police Force said in a media release on Tuesday (19 March). The police were alerted to the case on Monday at about 8.45am.

According to the police, one of the men allegedly used an object “believed to be a wrench” to smash the glass panel of the door. He then reached his hand in to unlock the door from the inside, allowing the three men to enter the premises.

The three men had allegedly masked themselves with helmets and a long-sleeved attire while committing the crime.

They were arrested within 10 hours, after ground enquiries and the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV).

They will be charged in court on Wednesday (20 March) with housebreaking to commit mischief with common intention. If guilty, they face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

How you can prevent break-ins from happening

Property owners are advised by the police to adopt the following measures to prevent such crimes:

Secure all doors, roller shutters, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and closed-shackle padlocks when leaving your premises unattended;

Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in any premises;

Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or CCTVs, to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and in good working condition.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.