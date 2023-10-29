TI 2023: Gaimin Gladiators breeze through Azure Ray to advance to TI12's lower bracket finals

Three-time Dota 2 Major champions Gaimin Gladiators soundly swept Azure Ray, 2-0, in the lower bracket finals of The International 2023 to advance to the lower bracket finals against LGD Gaming. (Photo: Valve Software)

Only three teams remain standing in contention for the Aegis of Champions at The International (TI) 2023's Finals Weekend.

Three-time Dota 2 Major champions Gaimin Gladiators seemingly didn't break a sweat as they soundly swept Chinese powerhouse Azure Ray, 2-0, in the lower bracket semifinals.

The entire series totaled just 45 minutes of action, with game one being a 22-minute stomp and game two a 23-minute rout. It's fair to say that it was the most one-sided series in TI 2023, or of any TI really, especially when considering it happened this deep into the tournament.

With their victory, Gaimin Gladiators have guaranteed themselves at least a third place finish as well as US$250,530 in winnings. Of course, they have their sights set on completing the perfect season by adding the Aegis of Champions to their historic three-straight Major championships.

Meanwhile, Azure Ray bow out of the tournament in fourth place and with US$172,175 in consolation.

Gaimin Gladiators will open the final day of TI 2023 against Chinese powerhouse LGD Gaming in the lower bracket finals. The winner of that match will then earn the right to challenge TI 2021 champions Team Spirit for the Aegis of Champions and the grand prize of US$1.4 million in the Grand Finals.

TI 2023's Finals Weekend will be hosted in the Climate Pledge Arena from 27 to 29 October in Seattle. There, the eight remaining teams will be battling to decide who will be crowned as this year's Dota 2 world champions.

For everything you need to know about TI 2023, check here.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.