TI10 qualifiers to take place from 23 June to 10 July

Dota 2 developer Valve Software announced on Wednesday (2 June) that the regional qualifiers for The International 10 (TI10) will be taking place from 23 June to 10 July across the six regional leagues of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC).

TI10's regional qualifiers will be held in three separate stages with two regions playing in each stage. The qualifiers will begin with the CIS and South America from 23 to 26 June, followed by North America and Southeast Asia from 30 June to 3 July, and finally Europe and China from 7 to 10 July.

TI10 will feature 18 of the best teams in the DPC competing for a massive US$40 million prize pool. 12 of those 18 teams will receive direct invites to the tournament while the remaining six slots will be filled through the regional qualifiers, with each region getting one slot.

The 12 teams that have amassed the highest amount of DPC points over the course of the circuit's two regular seasons and two Majors, including the WePlay AniMajor, will earn direct invites to TI10.

According to Valve's latest blog post, the qualifiers have been scheduled as such in order for teams competing in the WePlay AniMajor "to respect their respective countries' quarantine processes."

The WePlay AniMajor, taking place from 2 to 13 June in Kyiv, Ukraine, is the second and final Major event of the 2021 DPC. The tournament will serve as the final chance for teams to earn DPC points in order to secure a direct invite to TI10.

Four teams, Evil Geniuses from North America, Virtus.pro from the CIS, Invictus Gaming from China, and Team Secret from Europe, have already secured direct invites.

As many as 16 teams are still in the running to grab the eight remaining direct invites. These teams include Alliance, Quincy Crew, Beastcoast, PSG.LGD, Team Aster, Thunder Predator, T1, OB Esports x Neon, Vici Gaming, NoPing Esports, Team Liquid, Team Spirit, Team Nigma, AS Monaco Gambit, and Execration.

The teams that were unable to secure a direct invite to TI10 will then get one last chance to earn their spot in the tournament through the regional qualifiers.

Each regional qualifier will include all teams that competed in Season 2 of the DPC and were unable to secure a direct invite.

The teams will then be seeded in a double-elimination bracket based on their DPC point total followed by their standing in the final season of the regional league, with the last team standing earning their region's spot in TI10.

TI10 will be held from 5 to 15 August in the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The tournament will start with a Group Stage from 5 to 8 August followed by a two-day break before the Main Event kicks off from 10 to 15 August.

