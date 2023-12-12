TikTok launches youth mentorship programme to nurture talents from tertiary institutes in Singapore

(From left to right) Ivy Tse, CEO at Halogen Foundation, Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Aaron Neo, TikTok APAC's head of data science (monetisation integrity) during a fireside chat at the launch of the TikTok x Halogen Foundation Mentorship Programme. (PHOTO: Nicole Ang/Bytedance) (Bytedance)

SINGAPORE — Just how important are mentors to a person's career in Singapore? For Aaron Neo, when his career path diverged from the traditional banking route to his current role as the head of data science (monetisation integrity) at TikTok APAC, having mentors along the way made a world of difference.

"Initially, I began in banking because, 10 years ago, it was the 'in' thing," he recalled during a fireside chat at TikTok’s office during the launch of the TikTok x Halogen Foundation Mentorship Programme on 29 November.

"During that period, there were structured programmes offered by the banks. Within that timeframe, a mentor was assigned to guide us through various topics, assisting with career transitions—from schooling to our initial jobs and even for developing different skill sets.

"I don't know about the schools today, but based on my personal experience, there are things taught in school that may not directly apply in the workplace. Therefore, there is a little bit learning curve where one needs to make a transition and having a mentor who has undergone a similar journey can provide tips and tricks to navigate through these challenges,."

Neo’s involvement in the TikTok x Halogen Foundation Mentorship Programme, which will be commencing in January 2024, aligns with the Mentoring SG movement. This programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical application, nurturing students’ talents from ITEs and local polytechnics.

TikTok's mentorship initiative for personal and career development

Neo is among a cohort of 100 TikTok staff actively engaged in the mentorship initiative, which also involves 100 students from tertiary institutes such as Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic.

He believes in the programme’s objective, stating, “Even at TikTok, I think it’s very important for mentors to recognise that the community, fresh graduates and people who are currently studying will actually have that same need (for guidance) as well.”

Within this initiative, TikTok will conduct tailored workshops focusing on interview and resume writing skills, as well as sessions where mentors share insights on various roles within a tech company.

The programme will kick off with two sets of 50 mentor-mentee pairs. The first set will commence in January and run for a period of six months, with the second cohort to commence in June.

Alvin Tan, Singapore’s Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth, highlighted the mentors' pivotal role in shaping and guiding individuals through life’s challenges and successes during the launch.

Launching with 50 mentor-mentee pairs, the programme begins in January for a six-month journey. The second cohort starts their journey in June. (PHOTO:Nicole Ang/Bytedance) (Nicole Ang/Bytedance)

Eager anticipation for mentorship

Students such as Chia Feng Jun, a Year 3 student at Singapore Polytechnic, are eagerly awaiting the programme’s launch. “Making the most out of this mentorship opportunity will start with my goal for 2024 - continuing a career and exploring work-study programmes. I aim to journal my learnings and share my takeaways so that others can benefit, too," she said.

Glenn Goh, a Year 2 student at Temasek Polytechnic, is similarly enthusiastic, highlighting mentors’ influential role in steering wise decisions. “A mentor is often seen as an exemplary figure to young individuals like us, and through their guidance and diverse perspectives, we would be able to navigate challenges, make informed decisions, and avoid common pitfalls," he said.

Meanwhile, Teresa Tan, TikTok Singapore’s director of public policy, said that the social media company will be working with Halogen Foundation - a not-for-profit charity dedicated to supporting youths from diverse backgrounds to help them achieve their maximum potential - to assess the impact of this initiative.

Progress is tracked among mentees across facets like self-leadership, self-awareness and self-efficacy. As for mentors, it’s not just about mentor competency but also effective communication and sharing experiences. This encompasses qualities such as being encouraging, nurturing, providing guidance and counsel, managing relationships, and responding to needs.

Why is mentorship gaining significant attention in Singapore?

Singapore has placed a strong focus on mentorship initiatives as a pivotal aspect of personal and professional development.

To further strengthen the impact initiated by the Mentoring Alliance for Action (AfA), a dedicated mentoring office called Mentoring SG was launched during the National Mentoring Summit in December 2022, led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Mentoring AfA, established in March 2021, played a role in spearheading a nationwide movement aimed at bolstering youth development. At the summit, Wong formalised the transition from Mentoring AfA to Mentoring SG.

In his opening speech, he emphasised that the Mentoring SG movement is committed to "support youths from diverse backgrounds as they undergo pivotal life transitions, by offering mentoring opportunities that build tenacity, resilience, soft skills, and knowledge, as part of their personal and career development."

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressed the core commitment of the Mentoring SG movement. It aims to empower youths from diverse backgrounds during critical life transitions. (PHOTO: PMO Website) (PMO Website)

