Changi Airport Terminal 1 transit area (left) and closeup of woman's hand shoplifting (Photos: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 38-year-old woman, believed to be a tourist, was arrested in April on suspicion of shoplifting luxury goods from Changi Airport's transit area, two months after the theft allegedly took place.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the theft from two shops at the Changi Airport transit area on 21 February. A belt worth over $800, and cosmetics valued at nearly $200 had allegedly been stolen, the police said.

Police identified the suspect through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television.

However, the police were unable to apprehend her as she had left Singapore on a flight shortly after the goods went missing.

She was later arrested on her return to Singapore in April.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on the day of her arrest, the woman allegedly stole another batch of cosmetics valued at over $400 at Changi Airport.

She will be charged in court on 16 April with theft. If found guilty, she can be jailed for up to seven years or fined.

