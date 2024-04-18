Photos from Facebook post of cat that fell from HDB block 646A Senja Close in Bukit Panjang (Photos: Facebook/Alisha Farisya Love)

SINGAPORE — Two incidents of cats falling to their deaths occured at a single HDB block in Bukit Panjang a month apart, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is urging more safeguards by cat owners from such incidents.

A post on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Thursday (18 April) highlighted the two incidents at Block 646A Senja Close with photos of the dead cats, both of which had similar pink collars.

"How to stop this people from their irresponsible act? Went up to every level and no one admitted to it," user Alisha Farisya Love wrote in the post.

SPCA alerted to second incident

In response to queries by Yahoo Southeast Asia, SPCA said it was alerted to the second incident by a resident on Wednesday at around 9.45pm. It was, however, not alerted of the first case.

"SPCA was alerted of the incident by a resident at Blk 646A Senja Close. She reported hearing a loud thud at around 9.30pm, and found the deceased cat below her block. The cat was wearing a collar, but it did not bear any information about the owner," SPCA's executive director Aarthi Sankar said.

"We understand from a Facebook post that this is the second case of a cat allegedly falling from height at the same block, with the first case happening a month ago and involving a cat who was also wearing a pink collar."

SPCA has escalated the latest case to the authorities for further investigation.

Safeguards to keep cats indoors

The organisation has also urged cat guardians to fully mesh the doors, gates and windows of their homes, and to keep their cats strictly indoors, in order to safeguard their cats from such deaths.

"Even if your cat does not normally wander out, sudden noises can spook him/her and prompt a dash to the nearest exit," said Sankar.

"Studies have shown that strictly-indoor cats live longer than outdoor cats due to lower risks of dangerous encounters, one of which is high rise syndrome. It is our duty, as pet guardians, to ensure our pets’ wellbeing."

Yahoo Southeast Asia has also reached out to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) for further information.

