Two Fairfield Methodist students injured in accident near school; male lorry driver assisting with investigations

Two Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) students, aged 12 and 13, were taken to the hospital at National University Hospital (NUH) on 1 April after a lorry accident near their school in Buona Vista. (PHOTO: FB/SGRV)

SINGAPORE — Two Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) students, aged 12 and 13, were taken to National University Hospital (NUH), following an accident involving a lorry near their school in Buona Vista on Monday (1 April).

Responding to a query from Yahoo Southeast Asia on Tuesday, The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Ayer Rajah Avenue and North Buona Vista Road around 2.20pm. Two people were taken to the hospital.

The police said that the two female pedestrians were conscious when taken to the hospital, as reported by The Straits Times (ST) on Tuesday.

Principal expresses gratitude for community support

Fairfield Methodist principal Wee Tat Chuen told ST that both students could communicate clearly with the school's staff and medical personnel at the scene. He added, "We are in touch with their parents to provide the necessary support."

Wee also said the school was very appreciative of the help and support offered by a group of police officers and members of the public, which included a doctor and a trained first-aider. The group were in the vicinity of the accident and had come forward to help the students.

A video posted on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page on Monday shows the aftermath of the accident. Around 10 bystanders were gathered around two individuals lying on the road near a traffic junction, with a lorry parked nearby.

ST reported that the police said a 54-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations. Yahoo has reached out to the police and Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary) for more details.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.