Two mooncakes recalled by Singapore Food Agency for contaminations

Fragrance's Single Yolk Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake (left) and Joymom’s Musang King Snowskin Mooncake have been recalled by Singapore Food Agency (Photos: Singapore Food Agency)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has conducted a recall of two mooncakes from food companies Fragrance and Joymom's.

In a media release on Wednesday (27 September), the agency said that aflatoxins - which can occur in foods as a result of fungal contamination - were discovered in Fragrance's single-yolk lotus paste baked mooncake.

Meanwhile, SFA also found Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) - a bacterium which is a common cause of food poisoning - in Joymom's Musang King snowskin mooncake.

Both were at levels exceeding the maximum limits stipulated in SFA's regulations.

The SFA has directed both importers, Fragrance Foodstuff and Taste Right, to recall both products. The recall is ongoing.

What are aflatoxins and S. aureus?

Aflatoxins can occur in foods such as cereals, nuts and oilseeds, as well as processed foods containing these ingredients.

"Aflatoxins are known to be genotoxic and carcinogenic, and exposure through food should be kept as low as possible," said SFA.

Meanwhile, S. aureus is normally found in the environment, the skin or in noses of people. It can cause sudden onset of symptoms like nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Food-borne pathogens like S. aureus can be introduced through cross-contamination during the production process, especially when good hand hygiene is not practised.

SFA has advised those who have purchased the implicated products not to consume them. Those who have eaten the mooncakes and have health concerns should seek medical advice.

More information on the safety of mooncakes, and tips on storing and consuming mooncakes, can be found on SFA’s website.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.