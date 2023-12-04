VALORANT: Shopify Rebellion outlast Team Liquid 3-2 to become 2023 VCT Game Changers champions

Redemption for Shopify Rebellion's 2022 second-place after they defeated Team Liquid BR to become 2023 VCT Game Changers Champions. (Photo: Riot Games)

After an action-packed weekend in São Paulo, Brazil, one team won it all at the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers Championship.

North America's Shopify Rebellion defeated Team Liquid Brazil, 3-2, in a close five-game series to become the 2023 VCT Game Changers champions on Monday (4 December).

Both teams had different trajectories going into the competition.

Shopify Rebellion had an impressive performance in the upper bracket, securing a flawless victory over EDward Gaming with a 2-0 sweep in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals. They continued their success by defeating BBL Queens with another 2-0 sweep in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

In a revenge match from the 2022 Game Changers Championship Grand Finals, Shopify Rebellion faced G2 Gozen and emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

With the hometown buff on their backs, Team Liquid pulled off a successful run in the Lower Bracket to make it to the Grand Finals.(Photo: Riot Games)

On the other hand, Team Liquid faced a setback in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, where G2 Gozen dominated them with a 2-0 sweep. Undeterred, Team Liquid Brazil embarked on a resilient journey through the lower bracket.

Team Liquid initiated their lower bracket campaign by swiftly eliminating Evil Geniuses in the Lower Bracket Round 1, securing a 2-0 sweep. They continued their momentum by triumphing over BBL Queens in the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals with another decisive 2-0 victory.

The competition intensified as Team Liquid faced the Southeast Asian team SMG in the Lower Bracket Semifinal. Although they dropped one game, Team Liquid ultimately emerged victorious, 2-1.

Advancing to the Lower Bracket Finals, Team Liquid once again encountered G2 Gozen. In a surprising turn of events, Team Liquid orchestrated an upset, securing a clean 2-0 sweep and earning their place in the Grand Final.

How Shopify Rebellion won it all

Mel, the team captain, notably had to play in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Riot Games)

In the initial match, Team Liquid immediately seized control, asserting dominance in the first half and accumulating 7 wins rapidly. Despite this, Shopify Rebellion mounted a resilient comeback, concluding the first half with 5 wins.

Team Liquid maintained their lead in the second half, but Shopify Rebellion quickly closed the gap after the Brazilian team secured their 11th win. Both teams traded wins, maintaining a 12-12 tie, leading to the first game heading into overtime.

Ultimately, Shopify Rebellion won the last two rounds, clinching the first game with a 14-12 scoreline.

In the second game on Lotus, Shopify Rebellion kept the momentum up, winning 8-4 in the first half. However, Team Liquid bounced back, taking 9 wins in the second half to win the second game in a close 13-11.

On Breeze in the third game, the North American team fought back, once again taking the first half 9-3, and closing the game out in the second half with four more wins, allowing them to take the second game in dominant fashion, 13-5.

The third game saw Team Liquid give their all on Sunset, taking the first half 10-2, and winning with three more rounds in the second half to take the third game 13-7.

With both teams fighting for their final chance at the fifth game decider, Shopify Rebellion and Team Liquid kept the first half neck-and-neck 6-6. However, Shopify Rebellion established dominance in the second half, leaving Team Liquid no room for a comeback, winning 7-0, to take the fifth game 13-6 and become the 2023 VCT Game Changers Champions.

With their win, Shopify Rebellion will take home the grand prize of US$180,000.

Ava "florescent" Eugene has notably been named the MVP, after a strong debut with 112 kills throughout the series, surpassing even Max "Demon1" Mazanov, the 2023 VALORANT Champions MVP’s record in a best-of-five at 101 kills three months ago.

Meanwhile, Team Liquid bow out of the competition in second place, taking home US$110,000.

