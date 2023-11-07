Wearing symbols linked with Israel-Hamas war may result in jail, warns MHA

Travellers in the arrival area of Changi Airport in SIngapore on Friday, 17 June 2022. (PHOTO: Joseph Nair/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a warning on Monday (6 November), stating that publicly displaying or wearing foreign national emblems related to the Israel-Hamas war without a permit is considered an offence.

This warning comes under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act of 1949. The law applies to all foreign national emblems, including flags and banners of any state.

Those convicted of this offence can face imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to $500.

Additionally, travellers who wear such apparel may be denied entry into Singapore.

Apparel, paraphernalia with emblems

MHA said it has noticed that apparel and paraphernalia with foreign national emblems related to the ongoing war are being sold online and worn or displayed by the public.

"The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is an emotive issue. We would like to advise against the public display and wearing of articles in relation to the conflict, given the heightened sensitivities," said the ministry.

Furthermore, MHA has stated that promoting or supporting terrorism through the display of apparel or paraphernalia carrying logos of terrorist or militant groups, such as Hamas or its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, will not be condoned.

"The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect this peace and harmony we have in Singapore," it added.

Charitable initiatives for conflict relief

For those who wish to support people affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict, the MHA suggested contributing to authorised fundraising activities and donation drives supporting humanitarian relief efforts.

Local charities with permits for fundraising for foreign charitable purposes include the Singapore Red Cross Society (SRC) and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Blessings to All) Foundation (RLAF).

As of 1 November, RLAF had raised approximately $4.6 million to provide aid for communities in Gaza, marking a record amount raised by the charity.

On 31 October, SRC announced its intention to send US$ 200,000 worth of relief supplies to the war zone, including hygiene kits, clean water, food provisions, medical consumables and equipment such as wheelchairs.

The government also contributed $300,000 towards relief operations through SRC.

