WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Sports happenings in Singapore (18-24 Dec)

South Korean golfer Park Ji-young won the inaugural Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open in 2022. (PHOTO: Singapore Women's Open)

SINGAPORE — Here is a round-up of sports events and developments in Singapore in the past week (18 to 24 December):

FAS lifts lifetime bans on four footballers

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has lifted the lifetime bans on Manap Hamat, Mizan Ulot, Abdul Malek and Zulkifli Kartoyoho, after receiving their appeals. The four individuals had each of their lifetime bans imposed on them at various points between 1995 and 1998 by the FAS disciplinary committee.

Mizan had been found guilty of fixing two local club matches in 1995, while Manap and Abdul Malek were convicted for fixing games between Balestier Central and Tampines Rovers in 1997. Zulkifli, an ex-Singapore international player, was not convicted, but was given a life ban for conspiring with Manap and Malek.

In assessing the appeals by the four individuals, the FAS Council adhered to the FAS Constitution, such as to consider the circumstances of the violation and the punishment meted out by the court. It noted that, in all four cases, each individual had already served over 25 years of suspension, in addition to their respective court-imposed sentences such as serving their jail terms. The four individuals have also kept clean records since.

2nd edition of Singapore Women's Open to return in March

The Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open has confirmed that it will return for its second edition from 7 to 10 March at the Tanah Merah Country Club. South Korea's Park Ji-young won the inaugural edition in 2022.

The S$1.1 million tournament is jointly sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association and Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) and will form a part of the Ladies Asian Tour Series. It is also set to be the season opener of the KLPGA Tour.

The 2024 edition will see four rounds of play – an increase from three rounds previously. Fans can look forward to seeing at least 102 golfers in action, with Singapore’s top professionals and amateurs set to make their mark on home soil.

Powerlifters clinch Best Team honours at Asian Classic Powerlifting C'ships

Singapore's national powerlifters won a total of 134 medals at the 2023 Asian Classic Powerlifting Championships from 11 to 18 December in Johor Bahru. They also set four world records and 10 Asian records at the meet.

For those feats, the Singapore team clinched the Best Team honours out of 26 countries and regions that took part in the eight-day competition.

Farhanna Farid and Chloe Tang were the world record-breakers in the women's Under-52kg and Under-57kg categories respectively. The powerlifters who broke the Asian records are: Shermaine Yong (U-63kg women’s sub-junior - deadlift), Oliver Lim (U-93kg men’s sub-junior - squat, bench and total), Faith Tan (U-47kg women’s junior - deadlift), Chan Day Yun (U-57kg women’s junior - deadlift), Tristan Ho (U-66kg men’s junior - squat), Natalie Tiong (U-63kg women’s open- deadlift), Sarah Widjaja (U-84kg women’s open- deadlift), Rozana Abdul Razak (84+kg Master 1 - deadlift).

