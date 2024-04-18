Female arrested and in handcuffs (left) and Singapore $50 notes (Photo: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Monday (15 April) for suspected involvement in a case of extortion.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release that it received a report on the extortion case from a male victim. He had procured escort services from the woman at about 3.50pm on 11 April.

The woman then allegedly told the man that she would report him to the police if he failed to give her money. Out of fear, the victim transferred S$8,450 via bank transfers over seven occasions.

Police officers from the Central Police Division were able to establish the identity of the woman through ground enquiries, as well as images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV).

The woman was arrested on Monday, and was charged in court with the offence of extortion on Wednesday. If found guilty, she could face a jail term between two to seven years, as well as caning.

