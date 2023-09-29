Officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the woman through follow-up investigations. (Photo: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — A 55-year-old woman was arrested and would be charged for suspected involvement in a case of forgery, Singapore police said in a media release on Thursday (28 September).

The police said it had received a report on 22 June 2023 from Singapore Customs, after an investigation officer from the agency had received an email purportedly requesting the return of a security deposit lodged with it.

According to the police, the email contained a letter allegedly prepared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which demanded for the matters to be expedited without any delay.

The police said verifications were made with the PMO, and revealed that the said letter was fake.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division then established the identity of the woman through follow-up investigations, and arrested her on 27 June 2023.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed she had also purportedly forged another letter from the PMO and emailed it to the Housing & Development Board (HDB), requesting for her money paid for the e-bidding of two minimart shops to be refunded without any delay.

The woman will be charged in court on Friday with the offence of forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 468 of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries an imprisonment term which may extend up to ten years, and a fine.

