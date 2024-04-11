Workers' Party member Terence Tan confirms leaving the political party due to personal reasons

Workers' Party member Terence Tan (right) with his wife He Ting Ru, Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC. (PHOTO: Nick Tan/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Workers' Party (WP) member Terence Tan, who had contested in the 2015 and 2020 general election, confirmed that he had left the party in January 2024 due to personal reasons.

The 52-year-old, who is the husband of WP's Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru, told 8World in a report on Thursday (11 April) that he left the political party to spend more time with his three young kids, as well as to focus on other career opportunities.

With He being busy with her MP and grassroots commitments at Sengkang, Tan - who is currently a director of the Robertson Chambers law firm - said that the couple would not have time to spend with their kids, should he be elected at the upcoming general election.

Remains a loyal WP supporter

Tan stressed that he remains a loyal WP supporter, and has not thought about joining another political party nor re-enter politics. He said that the WP central executive committee had respected his decision to leave, and the party leaders have thanked him for his contributions over the years.

"I've spent over 10 years helping the Workers' Party, and had hope for new blood to come into the party," he told 8World.

"I'm glad to see that the party is in good hands, with capable leaders and fresh members. I'm already past 50 years old, and I wish to pursue interests outside of politics."

Tan joined WP in 2011, and had represented the party to contest the 2015 general election at Marine Parade GRC, as well as the 2020 election at East Coast GRC. Both bids were unsuccessful.

