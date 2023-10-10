Dive into the depths of OCD, navigate through toxic relationships, and unlock the healing potential of writing. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — As the world observes World Mental Health Day on 10 October, a series of mental health events are set to take centre stage in the month. These events offer a platform for community engagement, understanding, and growth.

From exploring the complexities of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder to addressing toxic relationships and embracing the therapeutic power of writing, here's a list of the upcoming events:

1. Words of Wellness: Celebrating Mental Health Through Writing

This workshop invites participants to discover the therapeutic benefits of writing for mental health. It will be led by Mahita Vas, an author and mental health advocate who was diagnosed with Type 1 bipolar disorder in 2005 after struggling with mood swings and suicidal ideation for more than 20 years.

She has written books such as "Goddess of Mercy", a memoir on mood swings, and her novel "Rain Tree".

The session focuses on expressive writing, and covers theory and practical exercises, including storytelling and reflective writing. Attendees will gain insights into writing as a form of therapy and learn how to incorporate writing into their mental well-being routines.

The event is scheduled for 7 October (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm, at the SBC Training Room in Goodman Arts Centre.

2. Panel Talk on Toxic Relationships

The focus of this panel talk is to understand the nuances of romantic relationships, recognise warning signs, and equip individuals with the tools to navigate life's connections. Co-organised by htht and in partnership with the SG Mental Well-being Network, this event is open to adults aged 18 to 40.

The panel features speakers including Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth, and Luo Chen Jun, head of programmes at the Singapore-Vietnam Young Leaders Network.

The talk will be held on 12 October (Thursday) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Temasek Shophouse, 28 Orchard Road.

3. NTU & IMH Public Forum and Theatre Play: Struggle of a Touch

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) goes beyond merely describing someone as excessively tidy; it's a multifaceted condition with diverse manifestations.

To raise awareness about OCD, the Department of Mood and Anxiety at the Institute of Mental Health is partnering with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Psychology to organise a public forum and theatre performance centred on OCD for the community.

This event is on 14 October (Saturday) from 10am to 12.30pm and will be held at the Lee Kong Chian Lecture Theatre in the NTU's South Main Spine Building.

4. Tampines Green & Wellness Festival: Nurturing Health and Sustainability

To foster a healthier and more eco-conscious community, the Tampines Green & Wellness Festival aims to be an enriching experience celebrating green living and mental wellness.

Explore locally-farmed produce at the Farmer's Market, adopt eco-friendly habits and learn mental wellness techniques in the Maker's Space. Expert-led talks and forums will also provide insights into green living and wellness.

The festival is on 14 October (Saturday) from 9am to 1pm at Central Plaza, Our Tampines Hub.

The link between mental health and overall well-being

1. What is mental health?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental health is a state of well-being that empowers individuals to effectively manage life's challenges, fulfil their potential, excel in learning and work, and actively contribute to their communities.

It represents a fundamental aspect of overall health and well-being, serving as the foundation for our capacity to make decisions, establish meaningful relationships, and shape the environment in which we live.

As stated by WHO, mental health is not only a basic human right but also a pivotal role in personal growth, community progress, and socio-economic development.

2. Why is mental health and wellness important?

It's crucial because it significantly affects our overall quality of life. Experts said that conditions like anxiety, stress, and depression do not just impact your mental state; they can also harm your physical health, potentially increasing your risk of conditions like heart disease and stroke.

