Xavian and Pack dog-training company suspends two of its staff for alleged dog abuse during photo session

SINGAPORE —Two employees of the dog training company Xavian and Pack were suspended on Monday (15 January), after videos depicting them allegedly mistreating two dogs were shared on social media.

The footage, shared on Instagram by user monkey_bear2, captured the trainers hitting a black Shiba Inu and forcibly pushing another dog to sit down during a photo session.

According to CNA, user monkey_bear2 reported witnessing the incident on Monday morning, near Blocks 39, 40, and 41 at Telok Blangah Rise.

Xavian and Pack's founder takes action in response to dog mistreatment incident

Responding to the incident, the company's founder Xavian Mar issued a statement on Instagram, acknowledging the "disgustingly inappropriate behaviour" observed in the circulating videos.

He clarified that he was not present during the incident, and has suspended the implicated staff members. The founder emphasised that such actions went against the principles of Xavian and Pack and assured that the company would thoroughly review all aspects of its services to prevent future occurrences.

SPCA advocates humane pet training amidst video

In a Facebook post on the same day, The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) responded to the videos, highlighting the distress animals experience and urging pet owners to adopt humane, science-based, and force-free training methods.

SPCA emphasised the importance of positive reinforcement in fostering a loving relationship with pets and warned against violence or intimidation, as it can lead to long-term health and behavioural issues for animals. It also called on individuals with negative experiences related to the training provider in the video to contact them for further investigation.

"All information will be treated with strictest confidence," it added.

