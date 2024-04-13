A young man in black was seen hopping into the boot of a ComfortDelGro taxi. (PHOTO: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante)

SINGAPORE — A young man was caught on camera climbing into the boot of a ComfortDelGro taxi, while his companions boarded the vehicle. The incident allegedly took place at VivoCity on Friday morning Friday morning (12 April).

The video was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante. It showed four young men next to the ComfortDelgro taxi, which had its door and boot open.

As one of them boarded the taxi, another dressed in black jumped into the boot and leaned his head against one of the headrests in the backseat.

The third young man closed the boot, before boarding the vehicle alongside the fourth person.

ComfortDelgro told Yahoo Southeast Asia that the company was aware of the video circulating online.

A spokesperson said, “Passenger safety is our top priority and riding in the boot is dangerous and strictly prohibited.

“We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate action to ensure safety regulations are enforced. We urge all passengers to only use the designated seats in the taxi and wear seatbelts.”

Singapore road traffic rules mandate that the driver and all passengers in a motor vehicle must wear a body-restraining seat belt or lap belt when available.

The Land Transport Authority told Yahoo that it is looking into the matter.

