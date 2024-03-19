Wu Zhihong, aged 54, was sentenced to two weeks in jail on Monday (18 March) for helping another person illegally enter Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore. (PHOTO: Yahoo Southeast Asia)

SINGAPORE —A 54-year-old man, Wu Zhihong, was jailed for two weeks on Monday (18 March) for assisting another individual in illegally entering Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore. Local media outlet CNA reported that Wu attempted to deceive the security officers into believing that 20-year-old Yan Shuqing had a valid Singapore Eras Tour concert ticket.

Wu then diverted a security officer's attention while Yan followed another concertgoer through a turnstile gate at the National Stadium on 7 March. However, Yan was caught and escorted out.

Wu, a Chinese national, pleaded guilty to one count of intending to cheat security officers into believing that Yan had a valid concert ticket so that the officers would allow the 20-year-old entry, CNA reported.

In early March, Taylor Swift held six concerts at the National Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, with tickets selling out within eight hours of release.

CNA's report said that over 368,000 people attended events at the Singapore Sports Hub between 2 March and 9 March, primarily for the concerts.

How the illegal entry plan unfolded

Security procedures at the Singapore Sports Hub involved two checks: a Person Check Security and scanning tickets at a turnstile gate, according to CNA's report.

The court heard Yan had found a re-sold ticket on offer for 3,000 yuan (S$557). Yan was told to arrive before the concert started at the National Stadium and that someone would assist him through the gates.

He transferred the money, and was told to meet Wu around 3.50 pm on 7 March around the Singapore Sports Hub. There, Wu gave Yan a lanyard and a Taylor Swift poster. Afterwards, they passed through the Person Check Security, where Wu handed Yan another lanyard labelled "VIP" and "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" attached to a card.

The prosecution clarified that this second lanyard was genuine official event merchandise designated for VIP ticket holders. Wu obtained it prior to meeting Yan, even though he did not possess a VIP ticket himself. Wu also provided Yan with a wristband.

According to CNA, Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang explained that Yan could then tailgate other concertgoers through the turnstile gate. If stopped by security, Yan could still attempt to enter the National Stadium by presenting the lanyard and wristband, claiming to have friends inside the stadium.

As Wu closely followed behind, Yan joined the queue to enter a turnstile gate manned by at least three security officers.

While the concertgoer in front of Yan was passing through the turnstile, Wu pushed Yan forward. Simultaneously, Wu engaged one of the security officers at the turnstile gate, showing him his phone and conversing to distract him from Yan's actions.

Although Yan managed to enter the area, another security officer spotted him and escorted him out, with the incident captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

After Yan's removal, Wu reassured him that nothing was wrong. In an attempt to conceal his actions, Wu transferred 3,000 yuan to Yan and instructed him not to disclose the transactions to the police.

DPP Ang, as reported by CNA, noted that the gate was crowded at the time.

"The accused's actions caused disquiet to the other concertgoers," he said.

Multiple individuals charged for Taylor Swift concert

Wu is not the sole individual charged with helping others illegally enter the concert venue. Two others, Yang Chenguang and Li Xiao Wei, were the first to be charged with abetting concertgoers in deceiving the event organiser.

The DPP did not specify the reasons why Yan had yet to be prosecuted, CNA reported.

Seeking a sentence of two to four weeks in jail for Wu, DPP Ang highlighted the significant attention surrounding the hugely popular event and the paramount consideration of safety and security.

He highlighted that Wu's actions amounted to persistent offending, which is reflected in his subsequent similar offence of tailgating another concertgoer into the National Stadium.

Under the law, a person convicted of criminal trespass may face imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

In March, Taylor Swift performed six sold-out concerts at the National Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, with tickets being completely sold out within eight hours of release. (PHOTO:Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

