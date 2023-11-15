New penguin glamping experience and breeding centre at Bird Paradise (Photo: Mandai Bird Paradise)

SINGAPORE — Bird Paradise has launched a new two-day-one-night glamping experience with penguins, and a breeding and research centre amid its official opening on Wednesday (15 November).

Guests will be able to spend a night at the park’s Penguin Cove in glamping bell tents that come with beds, fans and decor, said the Mandai Wildlife Group in its media release.

The experience is designed for families of four, and comes with reserved seating at the Wings of the World presentation and meals. In addition, guests can also watch a Southern Lights showcase screened at the penguin exhibit, and attend guided tours of the aviaries as well as off-exhibit facilities like the park’s avian hospital and nutrition centre.

Prices start from $1,699 a tent, and guests must be at least five years old.

Meanwhile, the new breeding and research centre will give Bird Paradise visitors a behind-the-scenes look into how the park cares for its birds, Located next to the Winged Sanctuary exhibit, visitors can witness chicks being raised by hand in the nursery, which also features "high conservation value" species.

The attraction was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was joined by around 1,000 guests at the new bird park.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visiting the new breeding and research centre at the Winged Sanctuary in Bird Paradise on 15 November 2023 (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Limited-edition commemorative stamp set

All the guests at the official opening received a limited-edition commemorative stamp set. Three of the six stamp designs feature Bird Paradise’s most threatened species - the Negros Bleeding-heart Dove, Philippine Eagle and the Knobbed Hornbill.

The remaining three designs were inspired by the park’s most iconic aviaries - the Hong Leong Foundation Crimson Wetlands, the Kuok Group Wings of Asia and the Nyungwe Forest Heart of Africa.

Bird Paradise stamp set (Photo: Mandai Wildlife Group)

Since it soft opening on 8 May, Bird Paradise has hosted over 600,000 local and international visitors, said the Mandai Wildlife Group. The 17-hectare park is home to 3,500 birds across 400 species, of which 24 per cent are threatened.

The park is part of Mandai Wildlife Reserve's plan to integrate five wildlife parks in Mandai with distinctive nature-based experiences, green public spaces and an eco-friendly resort. The other parks are the revamped Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo, and an upcoming Rainforest Park.

Bird Paradise's Invitation to Paradise opening campaign will host a suite of activities and promotions from now till 31 December. Further information can be found on its website.

