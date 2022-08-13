Dota 2 Arlington Major: PSG.LGD sweep Team Spirit 2-0 to become first grand finalist

Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD became the first grand finalists of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major after they swept rivals Team Spirit in the upper bracket finals. (Photo: PGL)

Chinese juggernauts PSG.LGD are the first grand finalists of the Dota 2 PGL Arlington Major after they soundly swept their rivals, The International 10 (TI10) champions Team Spirit, 2-0, in the tournament's upper bracket finals on Sunday (14 August).

The series opened with an action-packed game one, as Team Spirit took over the early to mid stages of the game as Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov on Mars and Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov on Marci fueled their aggression.

However, the TI10 champions were unable to get a commanding lead as Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida on Timbersaw repeatedly halted their momentum and gave Wang "Ame" Chunyu's Phantom Assassin enough space to farm up.

Once Ame came online, PSG.LGD dominated the teamfights. Faith_bian and Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang's Tiny proved to be an indomitable front line, letting Ame wreak havoc on Team Spirit unchallenged.

The Chinese juggernauts eventually forced the GG call from their opponents after 40 minutes of action. Faith_bian notched a series-high 12 kills against three deaths to pace PSG.LGD's 32-24 kill lead.

Game two was a similar story, with both teams standing on equal footing until the midgame, when PSG.LGD started to bulldoze through Team Spirit. Faith_bian on Dawnbreaker once again showed out, scoring a double Rampage in the decisive clash of the game that eventually led to a 49-minute victory for his team.

PSG.LGD's three cores overwhelmed their opponents, with Ame on Faceless Void, NothingToSay on Storm Spirit, and Faith_bian racked up 11 kills apiece to stuff the final 38-23 kill score in favor of the Chinese juggernauts.

With their victory, PSG.LGD have guaranteed themselves at least a Top 2 finish as well as US$100,000 and 740 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points. Of course, they have their sights set at the Arlington Major championship and now have it within reach.

Meanwhile, Team Spirit drop down to the lower bracket finals, where they will face the winner of lower bracket semifinals for the right to challenge PSG.LGD in the grand finals.

Story continues

The final day of the Arlington Major will begin with the best-of-three lower bracket finals. The winner will advance to the grand finals while the loser will bow out of the tournament in third place and with US$75,000 and 670 DPC points in consolation.

The Arlington Major grand finals will be a best-of-five series, with the victors claiming the Arlington Major championship as well as the grand prize of US$200,000 and 820 DPC points. The loser will have to settle for second place as well as US$100,000 and 740 DPC points in winnings.

The Arlington Major is the second and final Dota 2 Major of the 2021-2022 DPC season.

The tournament features 17 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their slice of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool.

More importantly, the Arlington Major is the last chance for teams to secure a coveted direct invite to TI11, Dota 2's marquee million-dollar world championship tournament.

For everything you need to know about the Arlington Major, check here.

PSG.LGD Dota 2 roster:

Wang "Ame" Chunyu Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida Zhao "XinQ" Zixing Zhang "y`" Yiping

Team Spirit Dota 2 roster:

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

If you're a fan of Dota 2 both as a game and as an esports title, check out our Dota 2 page. From news to results, to the latest game meta or builds, as well as player interviews, there's something for everyone.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.