Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 22: Everything you need to know

DreamLeague Season 22 will take place from 25 February to 10 March and features 16 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their cut of a US$1 million prize pool. Pictured: Team Liquid Nisha, Team Spirit Collapse, Gaimin Gladiators Ace, Team Falcons Sneyking. (Photos: Team Liquid, Team Spirit, Gaimin Gladiators, Tundra Esports, ESL)

Following on BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 earlier this month, the Dota 2 action in early 2024 continues with DreamLeague Season 22. This online-only tournament will take place from 25 February to 10 March and features 16 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their cut of a US$1 million prize pool.

DreamLeague Season 22 will also give the participating teams a chance to earn ESL Pro Tour (EPT) points, which will earn them qualification to this year's Riyadh Masters — which has become the biggest annual Dota 2 event in terms of prize money over the past year.

Here's everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 22:

Teams

The 16 teams competing in DreamLeague Season 22 are comprised of four directly-invited teams from the EPT leaderboard and 12 teams that earned their spots through regional qualifiers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia, the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA), North America, and South America.

Here's the full list of teams and players competing in DreamLeague Season 22:

Direct Invites

Gaimin Gladiators (Western Europe)

Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov Quinn "Quinn" Callahan Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard Erik "tOfu" Engel Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp

BetBoom Team (Eastern Europe)

Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko Danil "gpk" Skutin Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin Vitalie "Save-" Melnic Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek

Xtreme Gaming (China)

Wang "Ame" Chunyu Guo "Xm" Hongcheng Lin "Xxs" Jing Zhao "XinQ" Zixing Ding "Dy" Cong

Team Liquid (Western Europe)

Michael "miCKe" Vu Michał "Nisha" Jankowski Neta "33" Shapira Samuel "Boxi" Svahn Aydin "Insania" Sarkohi

Regional qualifiers

OG (Western Europe)

Enzo "Timado" Gianoli (stand-in) Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov Adrián "Wisper" Dobles Matthew "Ari" Walker Sébastien "Ceb" Debs

Tundra Esports (Western Europe)

Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen Ivan "MinD_ControL" Ivanov Edgar "9class" Naltakian Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

Team Secret (Western Europe)

Remco "Crystallis" Arets Teng "Kordan" Tjin Yao Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan Marcel "Ekki" Hołowienko Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

Team Spirit (Eastern Europe)

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk Denis "Larl" Sigitov Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

Virtus.pro (Eastern Europe)

Ilya "Kiritych" Ulyanov Ilya "squad1x" Kuvaldin Evgeniy "Noticed" Ignatenko Oleg "sayuw" Kalenbet Artsiom "Fng" Barshak

1win (Eastern Europe)

Nikita "Munkushi~" Chepurnykh Ilya "CHIRA_JUNIOR" Chirtsov Aleksandr "Cloud" Zakharov Georgii "swedenstrong" Zainalabidov Egor "RESPECT" Procurat

Azure Ray (China)

Lou "Lou" Zhen Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida Xu "fy" Linsen Jiang "天命" An

G2.iG (China)

Du "Monet" Peng Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang Thiay "JT-" Jun Wen Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao Yap "xNova" Jian Wei

Aurora (Southeast Asia)

Nuengnara "23" Teeramahanon Artem "Lorenof" Melnick (stand-in) Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong Worawit "Q" Mekchai Chan "Oli" Chon Kien

Shopify Rebellion (North America)

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev Erin Jasper "Yopaj-" Ferrer Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek Thiago "Thiolicor" Cordeiro Kartik "Kitrak" Rathi

Heroic (South America)

Héctor "K1" Rodríguez João "4nalog" Giannini Cedric "Davai Lama" Deckmyn Elvis "Scofield" Peña Matheus "KJ" Deniz

Format

DreamLeague Season 22 is split into three main stages: Group Stage 1 from 25 to 28 February, Group Stage 2 from 1 to 7 March, and the Playoffs from 9 to 10 March.

The tournament's first Group Stage will split the 16 participating teams into two groups of eight teams each, where they will then compete in a single round-robin with all matches being a best-of-two to determine the eight teams that will advance to the seocnd Group Stage.

The Top 4 teams from each group in Group Stage 1 will advance to Group Stage 2 while the bottom four teams will be eliminated early.

Here are the groupings for DreamLeague Season 22 Group Stage 1:

Group A: Azure Ray, BetBoom Team, G2.iG, Gaimin Gladiators, Heroic, OG, Team Falcons, Virtus.pro

Group B: 1win, Aurora, Shopify Rebellion, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Spirit, Tundra Esports, Xtreme Gaming

DreamLeague Season 22's Group Stage 2 will then have the eight teams that advanced from Group Stage 1 compete in a single round-robin with best-of-three matches the four teams advancing to the Playoffs.

The top two teams from Group Stage 2 will be seeded to the upper bracket of the Playoffs while the third and fourth-placed teams will have to start from the lower bracket.

DreamLeague Season 22's Playoffs will be a double-elimination bracket where all matches will be a best-of-three except for the Grand Finals, which will be a full best-of-five series.

Prize pool

DreamLeague Season 22 will have a prize pool of US$1 million and 18,550 EPT points, with the champions walking away with the grand prize of US$300,000 and 4,200 EPT points. Here's the full prize pool breakdown for the tournament:

Champions: US$300,000, 4,200 EPT points

2nd place: US$175,000, 3,500 EPT points

3rd place: US$120,000, 2,800 EPT points

4th place: US$85,000, 2,240 EPT points

5th place: US$52,500, 1,680 EPT points

6th place: US$47,500, 1,400 EPT points

7th place: US$42,500, 840 EPT points

8th place: US$37,500, 560 EPT points

9th-10th place: US$25,000, 350 EPT points

11th-12th place: US$20,000, 175 EPT points

13th-14th place: US$15,000, 98 EPT points

15th-16th place: US$10,000, 42 EPT points

Where to watch

DreamLeague Season 22 will be broadcasted live in English on the official ESL Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. Secondary, tertiary, and quaternary channels will also be active during the Group Stages in order to accommodate the high number of matches in those stages.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.