Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 22: Everything you need to know
DreamLeague Season 22 will feature 16 teams fighting for their cut of a US$1 million prize pool and points that will earn them qualification to this year's Riyadh Masters.
Following on BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 earlier this month, the Dota 2 action in early 2024 continues with DreamLeague Season 22. This online-only tournament will take place from 25 February to 10 March and features 16 of the best Dota 2 teams in the world fighting for their cut of a US$1 million prize pool.
DreamLeague Season 22 will also give the participating teams a chance to earn ESL Pro Tour (EPT) points, which will earn them qualification to this year's Riyadh Masters — which has become the biggest annual Dota 2 event in terms of prize money over the past year.
Here's everything you need to know about DreamLeague Season 22:
Teams
The 16 teams competing in DreamLeague Season 22 are comprised of four directly-invited teams from the EPT leaderboard and 12 teams that earned their spots through regional qualifiers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Southeast Asia, the Middle-East and North Africa (MENA), North America, and South America.
Here's the full list of teams and players competing in DreamLeague Season 22:
Direct Invites
Gaimin Gladiators (Western Europe)
Anton "dyrachyo" Shkredov
Quinn "Quinn" Callahan
Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard
Erik "tOfu" Engel
Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp
BetBoom Team (Eastern Europe)
Egor "Nightfall" Grigorenko
Danil "gpk" Skutin
Matvey "MieRo`" Vasyunin
Vitalie "Save-" Melnic
Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek
Xtreme Gaming (China)
Wang "Ame" Chunyu
Guo "Xm" Hongcheng
Lin "Xxs" Jing
Zhao "XinQ" Zixing
Ding "Dy" Cong
Team Liquid (Western Europe)
Michael "miCKe" Vu
Michał "Nisha" Jankowski
Neta "33" Shapira
Samuel "Boxi" Svahn
Aydin "Insania" Sarkohi
Regional qualifiers
OG (Western Europe)
Enzo "Timado" Gianoli (stand-in)
Bozhidar "bzm" Bogdanov
Adrián "Wisper" Dobles
Matthew "Ari" Walker
Sébastien "Ceb" Debs
Tundra Esports (Western Europe)
Ivan "Pure" Moskalenko
Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen
Ivan "MinD_ControL" Ivanov
Edgar "9class" Naltakian
Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon
Team Secret (Western Europe)
Remco "Crystallis" Arets
Teng "Kordan" Tjin Yao
Miroslav "BOOM" Bičan
Marcel "Ekki" Hołowienko
Clement "Puppey" Ivanov
Team Spirit (Eastern Europe)
Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk
Denis "Larl" Sigitov
Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
Myroslav "Mira" Kolpakov
Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov
Virtus.pro (Eastern Europe)
Ilya "Kiritych" Ulyanov
Ilya "squad1x" Kuvaldin
Evgeniy "Noticed" Ignatenko
Oleg "sayuw" Kalenbet
Artsiom "Fng" Barshak
1win (Eastern Europe)
Nikita "Munkushi~" Chepurnykh
Ilya "CHIRA_JUNIOR" Chirtsov
Aleksandr "Cloud" Zakharov
Georgii "swedenstrong" Zainalabidov
Egor "RESPECT" Procurat
Azure Ray (China)
Lou "Lou" Zhen
Zeng "Ori" Jiaoyang
Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida
Xu "fy" Linsen
Jiang "天命" An
G2.iG (China)
Du "Monet" Peng
Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang
Thiay "JT-" Jun Wen
Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao
Yap "xNova" Jian Wei
Aurora (Southeast Asia)
Nuengnara "23" Teeramahanon
Artem "Lorenof" Melnick (stand-in)
Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong
Worawit "Q" Mekchai
Chan "Oli" Chon Kien
Shopify Rebellion (North America)
Artour "Arteezy" Babaev
Erin Jasper "Yopaj-" Ferrer
Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek
Thiago "Thiolicor" Cordeiro
Kartik "Kitrak" Rathi
Heroic (South America)
Héctor "K1" Rodríguez
João "4nalog" Giannini
Cedric "Davai Lama" Deckmyn
Elvis "Scofield" Peña
Matheus "KJ" Deniz
Format
DreamLeague Season 22 is split into three main stages: Group Stage 1 from 25 to 28 February, Group Stage 2 from 1 to 7 March, and the Playoffs from 9 to 10 March.
The tournament's first Group Stage will split the 16 participating teams into two groups of eight teams each, where they will then compete in a single round-robin with all matches being a best-of-two to determine the eight teams that will advance to the seocnd Group Stage.
The Top 4 teams from each group in Group Stage 1 will advance to Group Stage 2 while the bottom four teams will be eliminated early.
Here are the groupings for DreamLeague Season 22 Group Stage 1:
Group A: Azure Ray, BetBoom Team, G2.iG, Gaimin Gladiators, Heroic, OG, Team Falcons, Virtus.pro
Group B: 1win, Aurora, Shopify Rebellion, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Team Spirit, Tundra Esports, Xtreme Gaming
DreamLeague Season 22's Group Stage 2 will then have the eight teams that advanced from Group Stage 1 compete in a single round-robin with best-of-three matches the four teams advancing to the Playoffs.
The top two teams from Group Stage 2 will be seeded to the upper bracket of the Playoffs while the third and fourth-placed teams will have to start from the lower bracket.
DreamLeague Season 22's Playoffs will be a double-elimination bracket where all matches will be a best-of-three except for the Grand Finals, which will be a full best-of-five series.
Prize pool
DreamLeague Season 22 will have a prize pool of US$1 million and 18,550 EPT points, with the champions walking away with the grand prize of US$300,000 and 4,200 EPT points. Here's the full prize pool breakdown for the tournament:
Champions: US$300,000, 4,200 EPT points
2nd place: US$175,000, 3,500 EPT points
3rd place: US$120,000, 2,800 EPT points
4th place: US$85,000, 2,240 EPT points
5th place: US$52,500, 1,680 EPT points
6th place: US$47,500, 1,400 EPT points
7th place: US$42,500, 840 EPT points
8th place: US$37,500, 560 EPT points
9th-10th place: US$25,000, 350 EPT points
11th-12th place: US$20,000, 175 EPT points
13th-14th place: US$15,000, 98 EPT points
15th-16th place: US$10,000, 42 EPT points
Where to watch
DreamLeague Season 22 will be broadcasted live in English on the official ESL Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. Secondary, tertiary, and quaternary channels will also be active during the Group Stages in order to accommodate the high number of matches in those stages.
DreamLeague Season 22 will be broadcasted live in English on the official ESL Dota 2 Twitch and YouTube channels. Secondary, tertiary, and quaternary channels will also be active during the Group Stages in order to accommodate the high number of matches in those stages.