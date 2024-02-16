Dota 2: Team Falcons sweep Team Liquid 3-0 to be crowned as champions of BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024

Team Falcons claimed the championship of the Dota 2 BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 after they soundly swept Team Liquid in the Grand Finals. (Photo: Team Falcons)

Team Falcons have been crowned as champions of BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, the first big Dota 2 tournament of the year, after they soundly swept Team Liquid, 3-0, in the best-of-five Grand Finals on Saturday (17 February).

With their victory, Falcons claimed the grand prize of US$400,000 out of the tournament's US$1 million prize pool. Meanwhile, Liquid settled for second place and US$200,000 in consolation.

And most fittingly for Falcons, the Saudi Arabia-based organisation with an international roster claimed its first Dota 2 trophy on home soil.

With the dissolution of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) last year, the 2024 Dota 2 esports season will see a return to third-party tournaments being the main form of competition across the title.

BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 kicked off the 2024 season from 4 to 16 February in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and featured 12 of the best Dota 2 teams from across the world fight for the lion's share of a US$1 million prize pool.

