  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dota 2 Arlington Major: Here are all the teams that qualified

Otomo
·Contributor
·6-min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gaming
    Gaming
  • Esports
    Esports
  • Dota 2
    Dota 2

The 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Summer Tour regional leagues are over and it has been a roller coaster.

After six gruelling weeks, 18 teams managed to come out on top in their respective regions and earned their invite to the Summer Major in Arlington, Texas this coming August.

The upcoming Major is notably the last chance for teams to earn DPC points for the all important direct invite to The International 11 (TI11).

Here's the full list of teams that qualified for the Arlington Major:

The Arlington Major features 18 teams from all across the world fighting for their cut of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool. (Photo: PGL)
The Arlington Major features 18 teams from all across the world fighting for their cut of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool. (Photo: PGL)

Western Europe: Tundra Esports, Team Liquid, OG, Entity

China: Royal Never Give Up, Team Aster, Xtreme Gaming, PSG.LGD

Eastern Europe: Outsiders, Natus Vincere, Team Spirit

Southeast Asia: BOOM Esports, Talon Esports, Fnatic

North America: Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew

South America: Thunder Awaken, Beastcoast

With the Major around the corner, let's look at all the participating teams from each region and how they managed to qualify for the most important Major of the season:

Entity new kid on the block for Western Europe

Anything less than a first-place finish won't be enough to secure Entity a spot at TI11. (Source: Entity)
Anything less than a first-place finish won't be enough to secure Entity a spot at TI11. (Source: Entity)

Western Europe received four invites to the Majors and three of the teams attending Arlington also attended the Stockholm Major.

Tundra Esports continue their impressive showing this DPC season with a first place finish in the Summer Tour.

Team Liquid managed to defeat OG twice to take second place while the Stockholm champions ended the season in third.

The big battle was for the fourth invite to Arlington and it was between Team Secret and Entity. The two had a mirrored story, as Entity won their first three matches of the Tour while Secret struggled and lost three of their first four matches.

Both teams ended up with a score of 4-3 and had to play a best of three tiebreakers. In the end, it was Entity that took the game and prevented Secret from receiving a direct invite to The International.

After years of struggling, we can finally say Na'Vi are back!

Eastern Europe has three invites to the Majors, and unsurprisingly Team Spirit are one of the teams who made the cut. The TI10 Champions had some stiff competition this season and ended up in a three-way tie with Outsiders (the former Virtus.pro) and Na'Vi (Natus Vincere).

All three teams qualified for the Major with a score of 6-1 and tiebreakers were played to establish placement in the Tour.

Outsiders came out on top and placed first in the region and took home 500 DPC points. Na'Vi also impressed after years of disappointing performances and placed second in the group, while Team Spirit came in third and secured 200 DPC points, giving them an 85% chance of attending The International directly.

The Chinese Fall Tour a bloodbath with four-way tiebreaker

PSG.LGD is one of the four teams who has secured their spot at TI11. (Source: Valve)
PSG.LGD is one of the four teams who has secured their spot at TI11. (Source: Valve)

PSG.LGD managed to dominate the first two Tours and Regional Finals as well, earning them 1,500 DPC points, more than enough to secure their spot at TI11.

As they have already qualified for TI11, PSG.LGD took a more laid-back approach to the Summer Tour, which led to them only placing fourth in the league.

Due to PSG.LGD's relaxed approach, the Chinese region became a lot more competitive, as teams were neck and neck with each other throughout the whole Tour.

In the end, RNG secured first place while four(!) teams were tied for second to fifth place.

It was the biggest tiebreaker in the region so far. Ultimately Team Aster, PSG.LGD, and Xtreme Gaming survived the gauntlet and will join RNG as the four teams to represent China in the Arlington Major.

Talon replace T1 as one of the teams representing Southeast Asia

It's been a long road but Talon has finally found success this DPC season. (Source: Talon Esports)
It's been a long road but Talon has finally found success this DPC season. (Source: Talon Esports)

BOOM Esports continue to be the king of the SEA region.

BOOM won the first Tour and Regional Finals while placing second in the Spring Tour. The team have looked amazing throughout the entire DPC season, but time will tell if they can replicate that success at the Majors.

Fnatic have long been one of the strongest teams in the region and it is no surprise that they are also one of the region's representatives.

Similar to BOOM, Fnatic have historically struggled when facing teams from outside their region and the Arlington Major will tell how well they have been preparing.

It has been an interesting arc for Talon Esports, as their roster looked incredibly strong during the first Tour but failed to climb out of Division II.

After a roster shuffle, Talon dominated Division II in the Summer Tour and continued to impress in Division I. The team need to maintain this momentum in Arlington as anything less than a second-place finish won't be enough to secure an invite to TI11.

Evil Geniuses set to redeem themselves on home turf

EG is set up for the biggest redemption arc of the season. (Source: EG)
EG is set up for the biggest redemption arc of the season. (Source: EG)

At almost every Major, Evil Geniuses (EG) impresses, securing a podium finish. EG placed second in both the WePlay AniMajor as well as the ONE Esports Singapore Major last season.

This made it all the more confusing when EG imploded at the Stockholm Major this season and were the first team eliminated from the tournament.

Thanks to the return of their former captain, Tal "Fly" Aizik, EG bounced back in the Summer Tour and placed first in the region again. A Top 8 finish in Arlington is all the team need to secure their spot in TI11.

Quincy Crew are the other team representing North America, and it has been a rocky season for the crew. The team won the Winter Tour but due to the cancelled Major, Quincy Crew didn't benefit as much as they should have from their success.

Quincy Crew then placed third in both the Regional Finals and Spring Tour, missing out on the Stockholm Major.

After a tumultuous year, Quincy Crew finally has the chance to showcase their strength to the world. Will the team have an amazing run like TSM FTX did in Stockholm, or will they drop out early as EG did?

South America the only region sending exact same teams two Majors in a row

Beastcoast had a close shave but manage to secure the second ticket to Arlington. (Source: Beastcoast)
Beastcoast had a close shave but manage to secure the second ticket to Arlington. (Source: Beastcoast)

While every other region is sending a mixture of old and new teams, South America continues to be dominated by the two juggernauts, Thunder Awaken and Beastcoast.

Thunder Awaken had the most impressive record in the third Tour, going 6-1 in their region, and won all three Tours this year, the only team to do so across all regions.

They are currently one of the four teams guaranteed to attend TI11, with Beastcoast right behind them.

Beastcoast had a tougher time in the Fall Tour, as they tied with Infamous for second place.

Due to some controversy surrounding Héctor "K1" Rodríguez, K1 was unable to play in the match against Thunder Awaken, which cost them the game.

Beastcoast weren't down for long, though, as they handily won the tiebreakers and will be the second team to represent South America in Arlington.

Otomo is a long-time gaming enthusiast and caster. He has been playing games since he was 10 and is the biggest Dota 2 fan.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Farnborough airshow opens amid heatwave

    Global aviation's Farnborough airshow opens Monday amid a sweltering heatwave, with the sector aided by a modest recovery in air traffic and with Ukraine boosting defence budgets.

  • India's Ola Electric to set up $500 million battery research centre

    Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will invest $500 million to set up a battery innovation centre in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, it said in a statement. The facility will house advanced labs and high-tech equipment for battery innovation, and is part of India's push towards becoming a global electric vehicle hub, said Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive of Ola Electric. The company will hire senior engineers and research scientists at the facility, potentially one of the world's biggest battery research centres, the statement said.

  • 30 green sea turtles found grievously injured or dead in remote Japanese island, with many stabbed in the neck

    ‘Many of the turtles appeared dead, I have never seen anything like this before’

  • Chandimal powers Sri Lanka's lead past 300 in first Test

    Red hot Dinesh Chandimal struck his second successive half-century to take Sri Lanka's lead past 300 and thwart the Pakistan attack on day three of the opening Test on Monday.

  • Indian flight forced to land in Pakistan in second such incident in two weeks

    IndiGo technicians earlier wrote to Airbus accusing airline of not following standard maintenance procedures

  • History-making Fraser-Pryce bags fifth 100m title, US win four crowns

    Jamaica's Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce made history Sunday as she bagged a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, as Team USA claimed four other crowns on offer in Eugene.

  • Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days

    Sri Lanka's protest movement reached its 100th day Sunday having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country's economic crisis continues.

  • Long lines in New York for monkeypox vaccine

    On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York, the epicenter of the US monkeypox outbreak, a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.

  • All eight crew killed in Ukrainian cargo plane crash in Greece

    All eight crew members were killed when a Ukrainian operated cargo plane crashed in Greece en route from Serbia to Bangladesh carrying military goods, the Serbian defence minister said Sunday.

  • EU mulls Russia sanctions, as Zelensky sacks top Ukraine officials

    The European Union was set to discuss tightening sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine Monday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked his top two law enforcement officials in a major shakeup.

  • 'Water police' patrol drought-hit Los Angeles streets

    Damon Ayala patrols the streets of drought-stricken Los Angeles every day, inspecting the sidewalks. Each time he sees a puddle, he stops.

  • Sanitation worker fired after video shows him carrying portrait of Indian PM in trash cart

    In the video, several people can be seen intercepting the sanitation worker as he carries the garbage cart along the road

  • Droupadi Murmu: Tribal woman from ruling party likely to be India’s next president

    Droupadi Murmu is poised to become country’s first tribal president

  • Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware: report

    Dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted by the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus during the height of intense anti-government protests, according to an international digital rights group report.

  • US doctors embroiled in sudden legal uncertainty over abortions

    Days after the US state of Ohio banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctor Mae Winchester had a patient who needed to terminate her pregnancy to save her life.

  • Singapore #Fitspo of the Week: Rishi Budhrani

    The series is dedicated to inspirational men and women in Singapore leading healthy and active lifestyles. This week: actor-comedian Rishi Budhrani

  • Israel to boost Asia flights when Saudi Arabia opens airspace

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli airlines plan to expand and open new routes to India and other Asian destinations after Saudi Arabia announced it would allow unfettered access to its airspace, a move that would save fuel costs and reduce flight times. In the absence of open relations between the countries, however, and given talks on including Oman in the expanded corridor, Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said implementation could take several weeks at least. Prior to Riyadh's announcement on Friday, Israeli airlines could overfly Saudi territory to United Arab Emirates and Bahrain only.

  • Cricket-Pant, Pandya fire as India beat England in third ODI to win series

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 125 and Hardik Pandya's superb all-round display helped India seal a five wicket victory over England in the third and final one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday and complete a 2-1 series victory. Chasing 260 for victory, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for 17 runs each after both experienced batsmen fell to Reece Topley, before Pandya took charge with a fluent 71 off 55 balls in the company of Pant.

  • Kerley wins world 100m gold in US cleansweep

    American Fred Kerley led a US cleansweep as he stormed to victory in the men's 100m at the World Championships in Oregon on Saturday.

  • Europe burns as heatwave breaks temperature records

    A fierce heatwave in western Europe on Monday left much of the continent wilting under a scorching sun, smashing temperature records and feeding ferocious forest wildfires. In Britain, the 38.1 Celsius (100.9 Fahrenheit) in Suffolk, eastern England, made it the hottest day of the year and the third-hottest day on record. Expectations are now high that the current British record of 38.7C could be broken and 40C breached for the first time, with experts blaming climate change and predicting more frequent extreme weather to come. Across the Channel in France, a host of towns and cities recorded their highest-ever temperatures on Monday, the national weather office said. The mercury hit 39.3C in Brest on the Atlantic coast in the far northwest of the country, smashing a previous record of 35.1C from 2002. Saint-Brieuc, on the Channel coast, hit 39.5C beating a previous record of 38.1C, and the western city of Nantes recorded 42C, beating a decades-old high of 40.3C, set in 1949. Firefighters in France's southwest were still struggling to contain two massive fires that have caused widespread destruction. For six days, armies of firefighters and a fleet of waterbombing aircraft have battled against blazes that have mobilised much of France's firefighting capacity. - France on 'red alert' - Forecasters put 15 French departments on the highest state of alert for extreme temperatures Monday, including in the northwest Brittany region, where the Atlantic port of Brest hit 39.3C Monday -- another record. Ireland saw temperatures of 33C in Dublin -- the highest since 1887 -- while in the Netherlands, temperatures reached 35.4C in the southern city of Westdorpe. While that was not a record, higher temperature are expected there on Tuesday. Neighbouring Belgium also expected temperatures of 40C and over. The European heatwave, spreading north, is the second to engulf parts of the southwest of the continent in recent weeks. European Commission researchers meanwhile said nearly half (46 percent) of EU territory was exposed to warning-level drought. Eleven percent was at an alert level and crops were already suffering from lack of water. - Holiday markers evacuated - Blazes in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and forced thousands of residents and holidaymakers to flee. An area of nine kilometres (5.5 miles) long and eight kilometres wide was still ablaze near France's Dune de Pilat, Europe's highest sand dune, turning picturesque landscapes, popular campsites and pristine beaches into a scorching mess. A total of 8,000 people were being evacuated from near the dune Monday as changing winds blew thick smoke into residential areas, officials said. "The smoke is toxic," firefighter spokesman Arnaud Mendousse told AFP. "Protecting the population is a matter of public health." A nearby zoo in Archachon evacuated its more than 1,000 animals, sending them to other facilities to escape the smoke. The evacuations added to the 16,000 tourists or residents already forced to decamp in France, many to emergency shelters. In Spain,&nbsp;fire burning in the northwestern province of Zamora claimed the life of a 69-year-old shepherd, regional authorities said. The previous day a fireman died in the same area. Later Monday it was reported that an office worker in his fifties had died from heatstroke in Madrid. Authorities have reported around 20 wildfires still raging from the south to Galicia in the far northwest, where blazes have destroyed around 4,500 hectares (more than 11,000 acres) of land. - 'Enjoy the sunshine' - In Portugal, almost the entire country remained on high alert for wildfires despite a slight drop in temperatures, which last Thursday hit 47C -- a record for July. Fires have killed two, injured around 60 and destroyed between 12,000 and 15,000 hectares of land in Portugal. In Britain, the government, already on the ropes after a series of scandals that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, was accused of not taking the situation seriously enough. Johnson was criticised for having failed to attend an emergency meeting on the crisis on Sunday, instead hosting a farewell party at his state-funded country retreat. Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab also drew flak from frontline medics by appearing to minimise the threat from the extreme heat after he told Britons to "enjoy the sunshine". The Sun tabloid headlined its coverage of the heat "British Bake Off", observing that the "scorcher" was making the UK hotter than Ibiza where temperatures were a comparatively low 30C. "It is a bit frightening," Karina Lawford, 56, told AFP as she took a stroll by the sea in Tankerton on the north Kent coast, saying the heat reminded her of Australia where she lives. The extreme temperatures saw flights suspended at Luton Airport near London and Royal Air Force base Brize Norton due to "defects" on the runway, with no let-up expected for Tuesday. Trains were cancelled and schools closed in affected areas. But some like 64-year-old plumber Dave Williams urged people to "just get on with it". "It's nothing to get excited about, is it really? If it isn't Brexit or the weather we don't know what else to talk about, do we?" he said. In Brighton, on England's south coast, bank worker Abu Bakr put the heatwave in perspective. "I come from Sudan," he said. "Forty, forty-five degrees is just the norm. This is as good as it can be." burs-jh-phz/jwp/jj