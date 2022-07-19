The 2021-2022 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Summer Tour regional leagues are over and it has been a roller coaster.

After six gruelling weeks, 18 teams managed to come out on top in their respective regions and earned their invite to the Summer Major in Arlington, Texas this coming August.

The upcoming Major is notably the last chance for teams to earn DPC points for the all important direct invite to The International 11 (TI11).

Here's the full list of teams that qualified for the Arlington Major:

The Arlington Major features 18 teams from all across the world fighting for their cut of the US$500,000 prize pool and 4,570 DPC point pool. (Photo: PGL)

Western Europe: Tundra Esports, Team Liquid, OG, Entity

China: Royal Never Give Up, Team Aster, Xtreme Gaming, PSG.LGD

Eastern Europe: Outsiders, Natus Vincere, Team Spirit

Southeast Asia: BOOM Esports, Talon Esports, Fnatic

North America: Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew

South America: Thunder Awaken, Beastcoast

With the Major around the corner, let's look at all the participating teams from each region and how they managed to qualify for the most important Major of the season:

Entity new kid on the block for Western Europe

Anything less than a first-place finish won't be enough to secure Entity a spot at TI11. (Source: Entity)

Western Europe received four invites to the Majors and three of the teams attending Arlington also attended the Stockholm Major.

Tundra Esports continue their impressive showing this DPC season with a first place finish in the Summer Tour.

Team Liquid managed to defeat OG twice to take second place while the Stockholm champions ended the season in third.

The big battle was for the fourth invite to Arlington and it was between Team Secret and Entity. The two had a mirrored story, as Entity won their first three matches of the Tour while Secret struggled and lost three of their first four matches.

Both teams ended up with a score of 4-3 and had to play a best of three tiebreakers. In the end, it was Entity that took the game and prevented Secret from receiving a direct invite to The International.

After years of struggling, we can finally say Na'Vi are back!

Eastern Europe has three invites to the Majors, and unsurprisingly Team Spirit are one of the teams who made the cut. The TI10 Champions had some stiff competition this season and ended up in a three-way tie with Outsiders (the former Virtus.pro) and Na'Vi (Natus Vincere).

All three teams qualified for the Major with a score of 6-1 and tiebreakers were played to establish placement in the Tour.

Outsiders came out on top and placed first in the region and took home 500 DPC points. Na'Vi also impressed after years of disappointing performances and placed second in the group, while Team Spirit came in third and secured 200 DPC points, giving them an 85% chance of attending The International directly.

The Chinese Fall Tour a bloodbath with four-way tiebreaker

PSG.LGD is one of the four teams who has secured their spot at TI11. (Source: Valve)

PSG.LGD managed to dominate the first two Tours and Regional Finals as well, earning them 1,500 DPC points, more than enough to secure their spot at TI11.

As they have already qualified for TI11, PSG.LGD took a more laid-back approach to the Summer Tour, which led to them only placing fourth in the league.

Due to PSG.LGD's relaxed approach, the Chinese region became a lot more competitive, as teams were neck and neck with each other throughout the whole Tour.

In the end, RNG secured first place while four(!) teams were tied for second to fifth place.

It was the biggest tiebreaker in the region so far. Ultimately Team Aster, PSG.LGD, and Xtreme Gaming survived the gauntlet and will join RNG as the four teams to represent China in the Arlington Major.

Talon replace T1 as one of the teams representing Southeast Asia

It's been a long road but Talon has finally found success this DPC season. (Source: Talon Esports)

BOOM Esports continue to be the king of the SEA region.

BOOM won the first Tour and Regional Finals while placing second in the Spring Tour. The team have looked amazing throughout the entire DPC season, but time will tell if they can replicate that success at the Majors.

Fnatic have long been one of the strongest teams in the region and it is no surprise that they are also one of the region's representatives.

Similar to BOOM, Fnatic have historically struggled when facing teams from outside their region and the Arlington Major will tell how well they have been preparing.

It has been an interesting arc for Talon Esports, as their roster looked incredibly strong during the first Tour but failed to climb out of Division II.

After a roster shuffle, Talon dominated Division II in the Summer Tour and continued to impress in Division I. The team need to maintain this momentum in Arlington as anything less than a second-place finish won't be enough to secure an invite to TI11.

Evil Geniuses set to redeem themselves on home turf

EG is set up for the biggest redemption arc of the season. (Source: EG)

At almost every Major, Evil Geniuses (EG) impresses, securing a podium finish. EG placed second in both the WePlay AniMajor as well as the ONE Esports Singapore Major last season.

This made it all the more confusing when EG imploded at the Stockholm Major this season and were the first team eliminated from the tournament.

Thanks to the return of their former captain, Tal "Fly" Aizik, EG bounced back in the Summer Tour and placed first in the region again. A Top 8 finish in Arlington is all the team need to secure their spot in TI11.

Quincy Crew are the other team representing North America, and it has been a rocky season for the crew. The team won the Winter Tour but due to the cancelled Major, Quincy Crew didn't benefit as much as they should have from their success.

Quincy Crew then placed third in both the Regional Finals and Spring Tour, missing out on the Stockholm Major.

After a tumultuous year, Quincy Crew finally has the chance to showcase their strength to the world. Will the team have an amazing run like TSM FTX did in Stockholm, or will they drop out early as EG did?

South America the only region sending exact same teams two Majors in a row

Beastcoast had a close shave but manage to secure the second ticket to Arlington. (Source: Beastcoast)

While every other region is sending a mixture of old and new teams, South America continues to be dominated by the two juggernauts, Thunder Awaken and Beastcoast.

Thunder Awaken had the most impressive record in the third Tour, going 6-1 in their region, and won all three Tours this year, the only team to do so across all regions.

They are currently one of the four teams guaranteed to attend TI11, with Beastcoast right behind them.

Beastcoast had a tougher time in the Fall Tour, as they tied with Infamous for second place.

Due to some controversy surrounding Héctor "K1" Rodríguez, K1 was unable to play in the match against Thunder Awaken, which cost them the game.

Beastcoast weren't down for long, though, as they handily won the tiebreakers and will be the second team to represent South America in Arlington.

