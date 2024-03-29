Ender Magnolia is a hidden gem that was quietly released on early access this week. (Photo: Binary Haze Interactive, Adglobe, Live Wire Inc.)

There are a ton of hidden gems that you might find among the trove of indie games out there. Plenty have great stories, good mechanics, beautiful artwork, immersive music, and more.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist ticks all the boxes, and more so if you are an anime fan like me.

While still in early access, the game already feels quite complete because of the depth of the story, the smooth gameplay, the detailed frames and the intentional music.

Developed by Binary Haze Interactive, Ender Magnolia is the sequel to the 2021 Metroidvania Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

Drawing subtle inspiration from its predecessor, Ender Magnolia weaves a narrative that effortlessly introduces newcomers to its world while offering nods to the original game.

This means you wouldn’t need to play the first game to enjoy the sequel as a standalone.

Throughout this journey, players discover the intricate connections between the two titles, seamlessly blending familiar elements with fresh storytelling.

An intriguing story told with enchanting graphics

Even the NPC in Ender Magnolia can have or tell an intriguing story. (Photo: Binary Haze Interactive, Adglobe, Live Wire Inc.)

In this enchanting adventure, players step into the shoes of Lilac, a spirited young girl with a unique role as an Attuner.

Tasked with quelling the chaos caused by rogue Homunculi, artificial beings unleashed by a mysterious toxic gas, Lilac must harness her powers to restore order to the world.

The cut scenes and stories revealed to the player make me feel like I’m watching anime or reading manga, where you get so invested and intrigued in each of the Homunculi and the people they protect.

Another strong suit of this game would be the graphics. Although done in 2D, the artwork for Ender Magnolia is also exceptional, and a huge step up from its predecessor.

I'm not saying that the visuals of Ender Lilies wasn’t pretty. But while it focused on a more gothic theme and art style drawn with thin lines, Ender Magnolia incorporates splashes of colour here and there that make the background look like vibrant watercolour paintings, with more distinct shadows and lines that make it easier for the eye to appreciate.

The graphics, combined with a heart-rending story and a simple yet good soundtrack, make for a very unique experience.

A unique combat experience

Combat and movement in Ender Magnolia are fluid, although dodging and timing your attacks may get some getting used to. (Photo: Binary Haze Interactive, Adglobe, Live Wire Inc.)

Another area where Ender Magnolia took a huge step forward is in its gameplay. The mechanics are similar to the first game: Lilac’s role as an Attuner shapes the game’s distinctive combat style — she does not directly attack enemies.

Instead, she employs a technique of "purifying" potent Homunculi, transforming them into steadfast allies to join her in combat following their defeat in boss fights.

Each Homunculus can be assigned to one of four buttons, readily accessible during battles.

Initially, summoning a Homunculus triggers a basic sword swing. Yet as the game progresses, other Homunculi showcase diverse abilities such as independent attacks, freezing assaults, or defensive manoeuvres, offering strategic advantages when executed well.

Compared to the previous game, Lilac’s movements and that of the Homunculi are more fluid and better timed. Using the dodge button though, still takes a bit of getting used to.

Another point of frustration from the previous game was the map since it didn’t do a good job of letting players know where to go next.

This was fixed in Ender Magnolia, where the map style is a bit similar to standard Metroidvania maps that show you where you've been and where you could and need to go, instead of just odd-looking boxes and lines that do nothing to help you.

Eventually, difficulty levels will be made available for the player, adding more replayability in the future.

So if you're looking for something different yet beautiful, Ender Magnolia might just be your cup of tea too.

Ender Magnolia is available on early access on Steam, and will soon be released to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

