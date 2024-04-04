Footballing Weekly: StarHub to hold live screenings, carnival, and football festival as EPL season reaches climax

"Footballing Weekly" co-hosts Neil Humphreys and Chia Han Keong during StarHub's live screening of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Downtown East. (PHOTO: StarHub)

SINGAPORE — Besides being the official Singapore broadcaster for the English Premier League, telco company StarHub will also be hosting a series of events as the league season reaches its climactic end.

First up is a free live screening of the match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on 13 April at Capitol Singapore's outdoor plaza. With Spurs aiming for a top four finish and Champions League qualification, all eyes will be on their captain Son Heung-min as they try and negotiate this tricky away trip to St James' Park.

The match will begin its telecast at 7.30pm, but there will be fun-filled activities from 6pm onwards, such as photo prints, airbrush tattoos and claw machines. Free party treats like popcorn and candy floss will also be available for everyone to enjoy while watching the match.

There will be a special OPPO experience booth for fans to try out new OPPO phones, while StarHub subscribers will be entitled to goodie bag redemption, while stocks last.

On the final day of the season on 19 May, StarHub will be holding a "Football For All Carnival" at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands. Fans will get the chance to watch all 10 of the final EPL matches at the same venue, as well as enjoy an evening of free activities, treats and lucky draw prizes.

EPL vs Singapore legends at StarHub Football Festival

There will also be two days of community and family fun with former EPL stars as well as ex-Singapore international players at the StarHub Football Festival, which will take place on 20 and 21 April at Our Tampines Hub.

The two-day event will kick off with coaching sessions tailored for under-12 and under-16 footballers as well as workshops and meet-and-greet sessions on the first day, before culminating in an exhibition match between the EPL legends and the Singapore legends on at 5.30pm on the second day.

The festival is set to feature an impressive roster of former star players:

EPL Legends team: David James, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, John Arne Riise, Wes Brown, Glen Johnson, Lee Sharpe, Keith Gillespie, Patrick Berger, Vladimir Smicer.

Singapore Legends team: Aleksandar Duric, Rafi Ali, Nazri Nasir, Daniel Bennett, Lionel Lewis, Baihakki Khaizan, Aide Iskandar, Indra Sahdan Daud, Qiu Li, Shahril Ishak.

Tickets for the legends match at priced at $60 (adult), $30 (children under 12, adults aged 60 and above) and $150 (family package for two adults and two children), and are available on Sistic. Additionally, 10 per cent of the ticket sales will be donated to the Dyslexia Association of Singapore and HCA Hospice.

Five lucky winners will be able to walk away with a pair of tickets to the StarHub Football Festival legends match. Go to this contest form and answer a simple question, and you may stand a chance to see your favourite football legends in action!