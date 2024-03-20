S. Iswaran (left) leaves the State Court in Singapore on 18 January 18, 2024. He was discharged from hospital a day after his extension to remain outside of Singapore was granted by the courts. (Photo: CATHERINE LAI / AFP)

SINGAPORE — Former Transport Minister S Iswaran has returned to Singapore and surrendered his passport to the authorities, a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) confirmed to local media on Wednesday (20 March).

Iswaran, currently out on bail and facing corruption charges, was required to return to Singapore by 19 March. He had previously been allowed to travel to Australia to assist his son in settling into university, and his trip was extended after he fell ill there.

According to a report by CNA, the AGC spokesperson also said that a criminal case disclosure conference (CCDC), originally scheduled for the morning of 19 March in the High Court, has been adjourned to 2 April. A spokesperson from the judiciary also confirmed this.

A CCDC is a formal system in which both sides disclose information about the case to facilitate the trial process. According to the SG courts website, before trial, parties have a legal duty to outline their cases and the evidence they will rely on.

Had been hospitalised for respiratory illness, discharged day after extension granted

Iswaran, facing over 20 charges, including two of corruption, was initially granted permission to leave Singapore between 16 February and 4 March.

However, he was hospitalised for a respiratory illness in Melbourne, leading to a 16-day extension of his stay outside Singapore until 19 March. He was discharged from hospital a day after his extension was granted.

During the extension period, Iswaran was required to report to an investigation officer daily via video call.

Additional bail conditions were imposed when Iswaran initially applied on 8 February to travel to Australia. These included an extra bail amount of S$500,000 in cash in addition to his existing bail of S$800,000.

Iswaran also had to provide his travel itinerary and overseas address to an investigating officer and remain reachable by the investigating officer at all times.

