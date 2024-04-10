Genshin Impact HoYoFair 2024 to showcase fan animations for Teyvat Film Festival special program

The HoYoFair 2024 Genshin Impact Teyvat Film Festival special program will air 10 fanmade animations made by hundreds of fans on 13 April (Photo: HoYoverse)

HoYoFair 2024 is starting off with a bang with a Genshin Impact-themed special program showcasing 10 fanmade animated short films this Saturday (13 April)! The Genshin Impact Fan Art Special Program "Teyvat Film Festival" will air on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) at 8PM (UTC+8).

The short films, which were written, directed, produced, and animated by hundreds of fans, will feature various themes and settings where beloved Genshin Impact characters shine as the stars of the show. Famous content creators like Amatsuki, Dillongo, and 96NEKO will feature their handiwork as well.

We're pretty excited to watch all of these short films, particularly the ones where Klee is manning her own... machine gun?! Kaeya VS Alhaitham?! Cyborg Shenhe?! Genshin Gundam?!

The fans who participated in the creation of these short films sure are creative, and it's amazing how HoYoverse takes the initiative to showcase the talent of their fans.

What is HoYoFair?

HoYoFair serves as a hub where creators can showcase their fan art, animations, and more which are derived from HoYoverse titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai: Star Rail, and Tears of Themis. Fans of HoYoverse games can find a rich variety of fan art there as well as creators and players from all over the world who engage in multilingual creations and interactions.

All content featured in HoYoFair is sponsored by HoYoverse and are secondary creations that do not represent the actual content and character design in HoYoVerse games.

Genshin Impact is currently in the second half of version 4.5, which featured the release of a new 5-star character in Chiori, reruns for the 5-star characters Arataki Itto, Neuvillette, and Kaedehara Kazuha, as well as the new Chronicled Wish banner system.

The second half of version 4.5 features a double rerun banner for Neuvillette and Kazuha. If you're torn on whether you should pull on this banner or not, we can help you decide.

After version 4.5 comes version 4.6 in April, which will see the long-awaited debut of the fan-favourite Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino as a playable character.

