Honkai: Star Rail gives players free 800 Stellar Jade after winning Google Play, Apple GOTY awards

Trailblazers rejoice! Honkai: Star Rail is giving all players 800 free Stellar Jade after the game bagged the Google Play and Apple App Store Game of the Year awards.

Honkai: Star Rail developer HoYoverse announced on Thursday (30 November) that the Stellar Jade rewards will be given to players on Friday (1 December). Stellar Jade is Honkai: Star Rail's premium in-game currency that is used to acquire new characters and Light Cones.

Honkai: Star Rail won four awards in total from the Google Play and Apple App Store awards. The game won both the Google Play and Apple Game of the Year awards as well as additional Best Story and Best for Tablets awards from Google Play.

"This sci-fi extravaganza takes the title of our best game of the year thanks to its excellent depth of content, stunning visuals and thoughtful design. By sprinkling lore and character backstories throughout the game, Honkai: Star Rail delivers lasting entertainment for role-playing game enthusiasts and newcomers alike," said Sam Bright Vice President and General Manager for Google Play in Google Play's awards announcement.

Meanwhile, Apple praised Honkai: Star Rail in a press release for its "narrative full of complex characters and tactically rich combat on iPhone".

HoYoverse also thanked players for their "love and support" for the game as it bagged its first-ever game awards.

Honkai: Star Rail has also been nominated for the Best Mobile Game category in the Game Awards 2023, which will announce winners on 7 December.

Honkai: Star Rail another home run for HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail winning the Google Play and Apple Game of the Year awards is yet another sign of the game's massive success. It launched with much fanfare on 26 April, reaching 5 million pre-registrations over a month before its release and had over 20 million downloads a day after it launched.

Honkai: Star Rail's massive success just over eight months since it released makes it another home-run title for HoYoverse, the Chinese developer most known for its other smash-hit title, Genshin Impact.

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG where players will take on the role of the Trailblazer as they journey across a rich universe aboard the titular Astral Express. The game employs turn-based combat, where playable characters can wield one of seven elements and follow one of seven Paths, or character classes.

If you're interested in trying Honkai: Star Rail yourself, you can check out our beginner's guide to get you familiarised with the game's various systems.

We also have guides on how to build and utilise the game's many colourful characters, such as Seele, Jing Yuan, Silver Wolf, Luocha, Yukong, Blade, Kafka, Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, Lynx, Jingliu, Topaz, and Huohuo.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently in the first half of version 1.5 with the Wind Abundance character Huohuo as the banner 5-star character. The second half of this update will feature the debuts of the 5-star Physical Erudition character Argenti and the 4-star Physical Harmony character Hanya.

Version 1.6 in December will also see the release of three new characters in Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

