Honkai: Star Rail developer HoYoverse has unveiled the third new character coming to the game in the version 1.5 update in early November: the 4-star Hanya!

Hanya is one of the judges of the Xianzhou Luofu's Ten-Lords Commission, tasked with reading the karma and sins of criminals, and records their crimes and punishments with the Oracle Brush.

She wields the Physical element and follows the Path of Harmony, specialising in proving a variety of buffs to other party members in battle.

Hanya will be the game's fifth Harmony character — after Bronya, Asta, Tingyun, and Yukong — and will be the first of that Path to wield the Physical element.

What do we know about Hanya so far?

While we have yet to see Hanya in-game, she has already appeared in two existing Light Cones: 'Under the Blue Sky' and 'Return to Darkness'. In both Light Cones, she is shown together with her older sister Xueyi, another judge in the Ten-Lords Commission and another character who could also become playable soon.

Under the Blue Sky notably shows Hanya together with Xueyi when they were younger and in happier times. Meanwhile, Return to Darkness depicts the two some time later when they are much older and with Hanya holding her older sister's lifeless body.

The Xueyi we have encountered a couple of times in the game so far is known to be a puppet, meaning the original Xueyi must have died at some point the past.

Return to Darkness seems to depict Hanya holding the lifeless body of Xueyi's puppet, as she notes that her older sister's body "has been cold like this for a very long time".

With that said, the description in Hanya's reveal says that while "she has long become dull to all things in the world", she momentarily reveals her true nature when working together with Xueyi, or at least the puppet of her deceased older sister.

Who voices Hanya in Honkai: Star Rail?

Hanya will be voiced by Suzie Yeung in Honkai: Star Rail's English dub. Suzie Yeung has previously voiced another HoYoverse character in Genshin Impact's Eula Lawrence.

Hanya's voice actors for the other dubs include Suzushiro Sayumi in the Japanese dub, Zhang Yuxi for the Chinese dub, and Yoon Eun-Seo for the Korean dub.

Judging by the order by which the reveals for the new characters in version 1.5 were released, we can expect Hanya to be released in the second half alongside the 5-star Knight of Beauty Argenti.

Since Argenti also wields the Physical element and is a damage-dealing Erudition character, we can expect Hanya to at least be a good support character for him.

For reference, the last two versions of Honkai: Star Rail had the new 4-stars debuting alongside the featured 5-star of the second half, and with both characters having some degree of synergy.

In version 1.2, the 4-star Physical Nihility character ran alongside the top-tier 5-star Lightning Nihility character Kafka, with Kafka greatly enabling damage-over-time-type Nihility characters like Luka.

In the current version 1.3, the 4-star Quantum Abundance character Lynx debuted alongside the 5-star Quantum Preservation character Fu Xuan. Lynx notably has the ability to direct enemy aggro towards Preservation and Destruction characters.

But before we can get to version 1.5 with Huohuo, Argenti, and Hanya, there's still version 1.4 coming in 11 October. Version 1.4 also features three new characters: the 5-stars Jingliu and Topaz as well as the 4-star Guinaifen.

HoYoverse is set to reveal more of the upcoming content in version 1.4 in the version preview livestream on Friday (29 September) ahead of the update's expected release date on 11 October.

