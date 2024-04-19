League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational 2024: Everything you need to know

The 2024 MSI begins in May. (From left: JackeyLove, Chovy, Faker, Hans Sama, Stearns) (Photo: Riot Games)

The stakes for the League of Legends (LoL) Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) 2024 are higher than ever.

For the first time in LoL esports history, the MSI will offer a special advantage to the top two teams, benefiting both the victorious team and its region.

The winning team will secure a coveted spot at Worlds 2024, thereby increasing its region's allocation. Similarly, the second-best performing region will also earn an additional slot for its own region.

To excel, teams must innovate rapidly and defy expectations, surprising even themselves. With twelve teams vying for supremacy, here's everything you need to know about MSI 2024.

Happening in Chengdu, China, the MSI is a mid-year international showdown, where top teams from different regions showcase their skills and strategies on a global stage.

The LCK, LPL, LEC, and LCS will send two teams while LLA, CBLoL, PCS, and VCS will send one representative each.

In previous years, the League of Legends Japan League would send a representative to the MSI. However, since integrating with the PCS in Season 2024, there will now only be one team from the region competing at the MSI.

Format and schedule

Play-in Stage (1-5 May)

Play-ins will kick off with the second seed of the LCK, LPL, LEC, and LCS, as well as the top seed from LLA, CBLOL, PCS and VCS being drawn into two best-of-three double-elimination brackets.

The winners of the upper and lower brackets of each group will advance to the Bracket Stage.

Bracket Stage (7-19 May)

Those qualified from the Play-ins, and the top-seeded teams of the LCK, LPL, LEC, and LCS will be drawn into four matches to kick off a single best-of-five, double elimination bracket, culminating into the Grand Finals, which will take place on 19 May.

Bracket Stage (Week 1): 7-12 May

Bracket Stage (Week 2): 14-18 May

Grand Finals: 19 May

All teams qualified for the MSI

LCK

Gen.G Esports (1st seed)

Kim “Kiin” Gi-in (Top lane)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (Jungler)

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Mid lane)

Kim “Peyz” Su-hwan (Bot lane)

Son “Lehends” Si-woo (Support)

T1 (2nd seed)

Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (Top lane)

Moon “Oner” Hyeon-joon (Jungler)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (Mid lane)

Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong (Bot lane)

Ryu “Keria” Min-seok (Support)

LPL

Bilibili Gaming

Chen “Bin” Zebin (Top lane)

Peng “XUN” Lixun (Jungler)

Zhuo “knight” Ding (Mid lane)

Zhao “Elk” Jiahao (Bot lane)

Luo “ON” Wenjun (Support)

Zuo “LvMao” Minghao (Sub, support)

Top Esports

Bai “369” Jia-Hao (Top lane)

Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang (Jungler)

Lin “Crème” Jian (Mid lane)

Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo (Bot lane)

Tian “Meiko” Ye (Support)

Ying “Niket” Xin-Yuan (Sub, Support)

LEC

G2 Esports (1stseed)

Sergen “BrokenBlade” Çelik (Top lane)

Martin “Yike” Sundelin (Jungler)

Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther (Mid lane)

Steven “Hans Sama” Liv (Bot lane)

Mihael “Mikyx” Mehle (Support)

Fnatic (2nd seed)

Óscar “Oscarinin” Muñoz Jiménez (Top lane)

Iván “Razork” Martín Díaz (Jungler)

Marek “Humanoid” Brázda (Mid lane)

Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek (Bot lane)

Yoon “Jun” Se-jun (Support)

LCS

Team Liquid (1st seed)

Jeong “Impact” Eon-young (Top lane)

Eom “UmTi” Seong-hyeon (Jungler)

Eain “APA” Stearns (Mid lane)

Sean “Yeon” Sung (Bot lane)

Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in (Support)

FlyQuest (2nd seed)

Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau (Top lane)

Kacper “Inspired” Słoma (Jungler)

Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen (Mid lane)

Fahad “Massu” Abdulmalek (Bot lane)

Alan “Busio” Cwalina (Support)

PCS

PSG Talon

Huang “Azhi” Shang-chih (Top lane)

Yu “JunJia” Chun-chia (Jungler)

Huang “Maple” Yi-tang (Mid lane)

Lu “Betty” Yu-hung (Bot lane)

Lin “Woody” Hung-yu (Support)

Kuo “HongSuo” Bei-yi (Mid, Substitute)

VCS

GAM Esports

Trần “Kiaya” Duy Sang (Top lane)

Đỗ “Levi” Duy Khánh (Jungler)

Nguyễn “Emo” Thái Vinh (Mid lane)

Đặng “Bigkoro” Ngọc Tài (Bot lane)

Hứa “EasyLove” Thành An (Bot lane)

Phạm “Elio” Thạch Nhân Băng (Support)

LLA

Estral Esports

Cristóbal “Zothve” Arróspide (Top lane)

Brandon “Josedeodo” Joel Villegas (Jungler)

Cristian “cody” Sebastián Quispe Yampara (Mid lane)

Brian “Snaker” Alejo Distefano (Bot lane)

Gabriel “Ackerman” Aparicio (Support)

CBLOL (TBA)

Where can I watch?

Fans can watch all the action on lolesports.com, and the official LoL YouTube and Twitch Channels. Co-streamers will also be announced before the beginning of MSI.

