Man charged for abandoning 43 cats in flat for 3 months; two died from stress and physical exertion

SINGAPORE — A man was charged on Wednesday (6 March) for leaving 43 pet cats alone in his Ang Mo Kio flat for about three months without food and water. Two of the cats suffered "acute deaths" from stress, and were found in "exceedingly poor body (conditions)”.

CNA reported that Muhammad Danial Sukirman, 31, was handed 44 charges under the Animals and Birds Act. They comprise mostly of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the cats, with a last charge for failing to attend a meeting with an authorised Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) officer.

Sequence of events

According to charge sheets, Danial had left the 43 cats unattended at his vacant sixth floor flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 between August and November 2021. The flat was of "poor living condition”, and the cats were not give adequate food and water.

Two of the domestic shorthair cats died after an episode of "stress and physical exertion”, stated the charges.

Danial was given a written notice on 6 December 2022, requiring him to attend a meeting with an authorised AVS officer on 12 December. However, he did not comply.

Man to return to court on 27 March

The prosecutor from National Parks Board will be seeking a total sentence of at least two to four weeks in jail for Danial. The plea offer was to proceed on 10 charges, with the other 34 taken into consideration.

According to CNA, Danial had said he wanted to plead guilty, but wished to apply for a lawyer under the Public Defender's Office. He will return to court on 27 March.

He faces up to 18 months' jail and/or a fine up to S$15,000 for each charge of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

For failing to attend a meeting with an authorised officer, he could be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to S$10,000 if convicted.

