Man, 72, dies from injuries after fire at Marsiling Road flat; second fire also breaks out at neighbouring block

SINGAPORE — Two fires broke out at two different flats along Marsiling Road on Thursday (15 February), with one of them resulting in the death of a 72-year-old man who died after he was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The first fire broke out at around 2.20am on the 10th floor of Block 4 Marsiling Road, reported Lianhe Zaobao. Black smoke was seen pouring out of the flat when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived, and they found the man lying unconscious in the toilet after they entered the flat to put out the fire that broke out in the living room.

The rescuers proceeded to carry the elderly man out of the flat and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. The ambulance crew arrived shortly after and used an automated external defibrillator to try and revive him. The man was then taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he eventually died.

According to The Straits Times, 35 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

A second fire broke out at the neighbouring block

The SCDF were then called to the same area for a second time on Thursday, when a fire broke out on the ninth floor of Block 3. SCDF said that items outside one of the units had caught fire and the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

About 10 people were evacuated from the block by the police and the SCDF.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Member of Parliament Zaqy Mohamed shared about two fire outbreaks on his Facebook page. “Tragically, lost a resident to injuries sustained from the fire and (he) passed away after being taken to the hospital. We extend our deepest condolences and promise to offer our full support to the family during this difficult time,” he wrote.

"The cause of the fires is currently under investigation. Marsiling has been partnering with the SCDF to boost fire safety awareness and prevention in our community. Certainly, more shall be done to ensure that our homes are safe."

According to Zaqy, there was another resident who was affected by the fire but survived. He also shared that grassroots volunteers were helping those affected by the fire with financial assistance and aid offered through the North West Community Development Council’s Emergency Relief Fund.

Another fire had broken out at Bedok on Tuesday (13 February). Two people were sent to the hospital after they were assessed for smoke inhalation.

