Mazda car crashes into Bukit Batok canal, 62-year-old woman taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital

Screen grab of skidded car from video (left) and photo of car in Bukit Batok canal (Photos: Facebook/Singapore Road Accident)

SINGAPORE — A 62-year-old woman was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Wednesday (6 March) after the car she was driving skidded into a Bukit Batok canal. She was conveyed to the hospital conscious.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 towards Bukit Batok West Central at around 3.25pm, reported The Straits Times.

As seen on a video posted on Facebook page, Singapore Road Accident, the black Mazda car can be seen partially submerged in water in the canal. It was then hauled to ground level with a crane. Passers-by were seen watching on, and some had umbrellas as it was raining.

Another photo showed at least three canal railings being dislodged, and lying near the car. The car's boot and door were open.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Another road accident happened in Bukit Timah on Wednesday involving a school bus and a car which caught fire. The car driver and three passengers were arrested. Two children on the school bus, ages 8 and 9, were also conveyed to the hospital and have since been discharged.

