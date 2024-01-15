NTUC FairPrice is investigating alleged fungus-infested kway teow incident, issues full refund to customer

Gayathri shares her experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 10 January, revealing concerns with the kway teow purchased from the outlet. (PHOTO: FB/Gayathri Manirajan)

SINGAPORE — NTUC FairPrice is investigating an alleged incident involving almost-expired kway teow noodles sold at its Toa Payoh Central outlet.

Gayathri Manirajan, one of those who purchased the noodles at the outlet, discovered what appeared to be fungus on them while preparing a meal.

In a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group last Wednesday (10 January), Gayathri revealed that she had bought four packets of kway teow from the outlet. While preparing to cook, she opened the packets and noticed something was amiss.

"To my horror, three of the packets (with) the expiry date 28 January were full of fungus," Gayathri recounted. "The moment I saw that, I just wanted to throw up because it was really disgusting."

Gayathri returned to the supermarket to address the issue, and was surprised when the cashier promptly refunded her money and assured her they would inform the kway teow supplier about the incident. She expressed her disbelief, stating, "I was like, what is that, just so easy."

Full refund issued and ongoing investigation

In response to queries from Yahoo Southeast Asia on Monday (15 January), a spokesperson for FairPrice Group said, "FairPrice Group is dedicated to upholding high standards for food safety and quality. We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure these standards are maintained.

"We have provided a full refund to the customer and will be in touch to update on the investigation when it's ready. Customers may return or exchange unsatisfactory products at the same store of purchase with the receipt."

