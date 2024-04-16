PM Lee Hsien Loong to remain as Senior Minister, any major cabinet changes will come after GE: DPM Lawrence Wong

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will remain in the Cabinet as Senior Minister after stepping down as leader of the government, according to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on 16 April. (PHOTO: Reuters and FB/LawrenceWong)

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will remain in the Cabinet as Senior Minister after stepping down as leader of the Singapore government on 15 May. However, there will not be many changes to the rest of the Cabinet lineup for now, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (16 April).

Local media outlet CNA reported that DPM Wong, who is poised to become Singapore's next Prime Minister, said that the details of any Cabinet reshuffle will be announced a few days before the swearing-in ceremony on 15 May.

"Our system works on the basis of continuity and progressive change. It has never been the case that when there is a leadership transition, all the older ministers step down at the same time," the 51-year-old said.

"Instead, they continue to contribute in different ways, while making room for the younger ones to step up. So I will adopt the same approach when I take over."

Wong added that he is glad that PM Lee had agreed to stay on in the Cabinet as Senior Minister. Former prime ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong had also assumed similar roles after stepping down.

When asked about Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean's continuation in his role, DPM Wong said that most existing ministers will retain their current portfolios. However, he told CNA that he is in the process of speaking to each of them.

He also hinted at possible promotions within the Cabinet and the possibility of bringing in a few backbenchers to "strengthen the team". However, external appointments to the Cabinet will have to wait until after the next general election.

Looking for new candidates

DPM Wong said that bigger changes to the Cabinet are likely to occur after the general election, which is mandated to take place before November 2025.

"I'm already in the midst of looking for new candidates, especially those with potential to hold political office. So depending on the outcome of the general election, there will be an opportunity then to renew and strengthen the team with new members," he explained.

Story continues

One of DPM Wong's key priorities would be to form the best possible team to serve Singapore and its people. To do so, he wants to have both change and continuity, in order to achieve a good balance between experienced ministers and new members of the team who can add fresh perspectives.

"We should affirm and reinforce what works well for Singapore. But I also want change, because we should re-examine and refresh our current approaches and be prepared to break new ground in order to adapt more effectively to a rapidly changing environment," he said.

"Hopefully, when the election is called, I will be able to present a new slate of candidates, with quite a number of them having the potential to hold office."

Preparations for elections are always in progress

While not hinting at the timing of the general election, DPM Wong said that preparations are always in progress.

"The work to prepare for the next GE starts the day after the last election. We have to consistently tend the ground, attend to the needs of residents and strive to win over their hearts and minds," he said.

If all branches of the People's Action Party (PAP) do that, DPM Wong said there would be no need to anticipate or second guess when the elections would be called, because they will be ready for the campaign whenever the button is pressed.

DPM Wong thanked his colleagues for their confidence in him and for choosing him to lead the team. He acknowledged the influence of his predecessors, particularly highlighting PM Lee's contributions to Singapore.

"I stand on the shoulders of giants and one in particular stands out - that's Mr Lee Hsien Loong. He has done so much for Singapore, especially in the last 20 years of leading our country. On behalf of all Singaporeans, I thank Mr Lee for his selfless service to our country and lasting contributions to Singapore," he said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.