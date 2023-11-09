President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to host his first Istana open house on Deepavali

President Tharman to host first Istana open house on 12 November to celebrate Deepavali (Photo: Google Maps screenshot)

SINGAPORE - Singapore's ninth president, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, will host his first Istana open house in celebration of Deepavali on Sunday (12 November). According to the Istana's website, the Istana will open its door to the public from 8.30am to 6pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy live performances, activity booths and guided tours.

Entry is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $10 per adult and $2 per child aged four to 12 years old, via cashless payment methods.

Performances, food and activities

Local award-winning flautists, Ghanavenothan Retnam and Tan Qing Lun, will be performing a fusion of Indian and Chinese classical music at the open house.

Other performances include instrument, dance and band performances by students from the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, St Margaret’s School, Yishun Secondary School and Bukit Timah Primary School, as well as the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society and Team Fusion.

The open house will also host activities such as henna art, candle making and balloon sculpting. Food stalls, a food truck and merchandise booths with limited-edition souvenirs will also be available.

Guided tours, charges and where to get tickets

Guided tours of the main building will be available from 9.30am to 5pm. Guests who go on the tour will be able to view selected rooms, as well as take a closer look at state gifts presented to Singapore leaders. A guided tour the Istana’s flora and fauna will also be conducted from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the entrance on the day of the event. Only cashless payments via credit and debit card or QR code will be accepted.

All proceeds from entry tickets, tours and booths will go to charities supported by the President’s Challenge.

Visitors can enter the Istana grounds via the main gate at Orchard Road, with the nearest MRT station being Dhoby Ghaut. Entry may be restricted due to bad weather or capacity.

Story continues

Closure of pedestrian crossings

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Wednesday that, in light of expected large crowds in Little India over Deepavali weekend, the pedestrian crossings at Birch Road, in front of Anguilla Mosque, will be closed from 4pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday. The alternate pedestrian crossings will be near Kitchener Link or near Baboo Lane.

The pedestrian crossing at Campbell Lane may be closed if required, with the alternate pedestrian crossings near Sungei Road or near Dunlop Street.

SPF said that the closures are to ensure crowd and traffic management for the safety of pedestrians and road users. As heavy vehicular traffic is expected along Serangoon Road, motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to drive with caution.

Directional signs will be put up to help point the public to the next nearest pedestrian crossings. Auxiliary police officers will also be deployed along the affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and provide assistance.

Drinking restrictions and fireworks ban

The police also reminded the public of drinking restrictions in Little India, as well as in Geylang. Declared as Liquor Control Zones (LCZs) in 2015, public drinking is not permitted in these zones from 10.30pm on Friday to 7am on Tuesday.

Offenders can face a fine of up to $1,500. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $3,000 and/or a jail term of up to 4.5 months. Retailers who sell liquor beyond permitted hours risk having their licences revoked.

The police also warned against setting off improvised explosive devices made from sparklers, and having and discharging fireworks illegally. Both can result in jail terms and/or fines.

The Little India LCZ boundary map (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

No-public drinking periods in a LCZ summary table (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.