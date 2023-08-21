PTO Asian Open: Top triathletes Blummenfelt, Gentle power to wins in inaugural races

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt wins the men's professional race of the inaugural PTO Asian Open. (PHOTO: Professional Triathletes Organisation)

SINGAPORE — Reigning triathlon Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt emerged triumphant in the men’s professional race at the inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open on Sunday (20 August).

The 29-year-old Norwegian, who had trailed Belgium's Pieter Heemeryck until halfway through the 18-kilometre run, powered through to clinch his first PTO Tour title in 3hr 20min 48sec. Heemeryck was second in 3:22:47 followed by American Jason West (3:24:03).

“I’m very happy and relieved. It’s something I’ve been chasing for three years now and to finally be able to take this is a massive relief," he said after clinching the US$100,000 prize for winning the 100km race.

"Two weeks ago at the PTO US Open, 60km into the bike leg, I thought I had it in my pocket but it sort of slipped out when I cramped coming off the bike so you can’t really celebrate too early."

Instead of the downpours ahead of the women’s race on Saturday, the men's race got underway in Singapore’s heat and humidity – the city’s stunning skyline providing a dramatic backdrop for the high-octane racing.

The gruelling 80km bike course, with its 10-per-cent grades up the Benjamin Sheares Bridge, provided the opportunity for moves to happen. By the start of the second 10km lap, Heemeryck put the hammer down to pull away from the rest of the field, and held a 2min 18sec lead over Blummenfelt.

However, by the 10km mark of the run leg, the Norwegian had Heemeryck in his sights and steamrollered into the lead soon after.

Australia's Ashleigh Gentle clinches the women's professional race at the inaugural PTO Asian Open. (PHOTO: Professional Triathletes Organisation)

Dominant win for Ashleigh Gentle in women's pro race

On Saturday, it was third time lucky for Australia's Ashleigh Gentle, who stormed to victory in the women's pro race after two straight runner-up finishes on this year's PTO Tour.

The 32-year-old finished the 100km race in 3:41:16, well ahead of Germany’s Anne Haug (3:43:32) and American Chelsea Sodaro (3:46:10).

Gentle was seventh after the 2km swim in the Marina Bay, but quickly caught up with leaders Sara Pérez Sala and Lucy Charles-Barclay to dominate the 80km bike leg, before surging ahead to the 18km run.

“I’ve had a couple of second places this year so it’s pretty much a dream way to end my season," Gentle said.

"Once I got out of the swim, I kind of accelerated and had a really good transition, so I found myself at the front very quickly. It was just about putting my head down, trying to do consistent laps on the bike and do as best as I could on the run. Today was probably my best race of the year and I’m really happy.”

Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling takes part in the swim leg of the 100km experienced amateurs race at the inaugural PTO Asian Open. (PHOTO: Professional Triathletes Organisation)

Joseph Schooling takes part with Team Singapore athletes

The PTO Asian Open weekend saw over 6,000 athletes participating in two duathlon races as well as the 100km experienced amateur triathlon. Saturday also saw runners at The Music Run, a 5km fun run that encourages everyone to work out while listening to their favourite hits.

The 100km event saw saw past and present Team Singapore athletes in relay teams, including the city-state's only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who joined up with former national cyclist Calvin Sim and SEA Games marathoner Jasmine Goh on Sunday.

“I had a lot of fun. Rounding the buoys was something different, I’m used to turning in the pool," Schooling said after his race. "I’m just happy to finish. I got a little nervous and excited a few days leading up to this. It was nice to be in a race atmosphere, in terms of nutrition and sleep time – that’s something I really missed.

"Going 20 times what I’m used to in terms of distance… it was out of my comfort zone and that was fun. Hopefully I get a chance to do it again next year and I’ll be better prepared.”

His chance will come next April, as PTO announced their 2024 Asian Open dates as 12 to 14 April.

