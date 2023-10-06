Singapore faces new COVID-19 wave, more infections in coming weeks: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore braces for a new wave of COVID-19 infections as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung issues a warning of increased cases and hospitalisations in the weeks ahead. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE —Singapore is facing another surge in COVID-19 infections, and Minister of Health Ong Ye Kung said that more cases and hospitalisations are expected in the upcoming weeks.

The minister was speaking during the official opening of the Stepping Stones Rehabilitation Centre and Serenity Centre at the Institute of Mental Health on Friday (6 October).

Rising COVID-19 cases fuelled by EG.5 and HK.3 variants

He revealed that over the past two weeks, the estimated daily cases have risen from about 1,000 - which was the count three weeks ago - to 2,000 cases.

The surge in cases is primarily driven by two variants, namely EG.5 and its sub-lineage HK.3, both of which are descendants of the XBB Omicron variant. These two variants now account for over 75 per cent of the total cases.

Ong emphasised that, as with the last COVID-19 wave from March to May, there are no plans to impose social restrictions.

"We will treat this as an endemic disease, and live with it," Ong stated. "There has been no evidence to suggest that the new variants are more likely to lead to severe illnesses compared to previous variants.

"All indications show that current vaccines continue to work well in protecting us against severe illnesses if infected by these new variants."

Health Minister urges caution amidst rising cases

Ong nonetheless cautioned Singaporeans not to let their guard down against COVID-19.

He said, "In the coming weeks, we should expect more people to fall sick, and if so, hospitalisations will go up. Waiting times will go up."

Highlighting the importance of vaccinations, he advised seniors and individuals with underlying medical conditions to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded areas.

He also stressed the significance of these individuals keeping their vaccinations up to date, suggesting that they receive a booster shot at least once a year.

"The COVID-19 virus has not become milder since the pandemic crisis," he said.

Story continues

"It is us who have gotten stronger and more resilient because of vaccinations and safe recovery from infection. But like all protection, it will wane over time."

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasises the role of vaccinations, especially for seniors and those with underlying health conditions, urging them to take necessary precautions like mask-wearing in crowded spaces. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

Do you have a story tip? Email: sgnews.tips@yahooinc.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Also check out our Southeast Asia, Food, and Gaming channels on YouTube.