Singapore Customs alerts public to new email scam which impersonates its officials

SINGAPORE — Singapore Customs has warned the public about a recent variant of an email impersonation scam. This scam involves fraudulent emails posing as communications from Singapore Customs officials, including director-general Tan Hung Hooi and other senior members of management. These emails request recipients to complete a task.

In a Facebook post on Monday (4 March), Singapore Customs clarified that these emails are not genuine and urged the public to remain vigilant against such scammers.

The post said, "Official correspondence from Singapore Customs would not be sent from personal email accounts such as Gmail, Yahoo, or other unofficial email domains."

How do you verify official emails?

To verify the authenticity of emails purportedly from Singapore Customs, individuals are advised to confirm if the sender's email address includes the domain "@customs.gov.sg". Alternatively, they can reach out to customs_feedback@customs.gov.sg for verification when uncertain.

Singapore Customs said it takes a serious view of such impersonation attempts, noting that they undermine public trust in the organisation.

For further guidance on safeguarding against Customs-related scams, individuals are directed to visit https://go.gov.sg/scam-advisory.

